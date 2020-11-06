Shahid Kapoor flaunts new hairstyle in 'mirror selfie'
Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor on Friday treated fans to a stunning mirror selfie as he flaunted his new hairstyle.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-11-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 22:45 IST
Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor on Friday treated fans to a stunning mirror selfie as he flaunted his new hairstyle. The 'Kabir Singh' star posted the picture on Instagram while showcasing his full-grown beard and the new hairstyle. In the picture, Shahid is seen sporting a white chequered shirt as he flaunts his shoulders in the half sleeve shirt. The 'Padmaavat' star's new look has left the fans stunned.
Keeping the caption simple, Shahid wrote, "#mirrorselfie." With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform more than 3 lakh followers liked the snap within thirty-five minutes of being posted.
Shahid's brother Ishaan Khatter (waiting on the actor's upcoming film) chimed into the comments section and said, "Jersey aande do, "said the picture was "Dang, (with a blast emoji)." Wife Meera Kapoor wrote, "Hot haan."
Of late, the 'Kismat Konnection' star has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on activities by posting pictures and videos. Earlier, Shahid Kapoor extended warm birthday wishes to younger brother Khatter alongside a sweet note to make the day special. (ANI)
