Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shahid Kapoor flaunts new hairstyle in 'mirror selfie'

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor on Friday treated fans to a stunning mirror selfie as he flaunted his new hairstyle.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-11-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 22:45 IST
Shahid Kapoor flaunts new hairstyle in 'mirror selfie'
Shahid Kapoor (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor on Friday treated fans to a stunning mirror selfie as he flaunted his new hairstyle. The 'Kabir Singh' star posted the picture on Instagram while showcasing his full-grown beard and the new hairstyle. In the picture, Shahid is seen sporting a white chequered shirt as he flaunts his shoulders in the half sleeve shirt. The 'Padmaavat' star's new look has left the fans stunned.

Keeping the caption simple, Shahid wrote, "#mirrorselfie." With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform more than 3 lakh followers liked the snap within thirty-five minutes of being posted.

Shahid's brother Ishaan Khatter (waiting on the actor's upcoming film) chimed into the comments section and said, "Jersey aande do, "said the picture was "Dang, (with a blast emoji)." Wife Meera Kapoor wrote, "Hot haan."

Of late, the 'Kismat Konnection' star has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on activities by posting pictures and videos. Earlier, Shahid Kapoor extended warm birthday wishes to younger brother Khatter alongside a sweet note to make the day special. (ANI)

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Meghalaya govt will not spare anyone involved in spreading communal disharmony: DyCM

Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Friday warned that the government will not spare anyone involved in spreading communal disharmony in the state. It seems there is political instigation, so we are still going deep into tha...

COVID taught lesson through which country can plan better future: PM's principal secy

The coronavirus pandemic has taught a lesson through which the country can plan a better future, said P K Mishra, the principal secretary to the prime minister, on Friday. Mishra made the remarks during the first professor Jai Krishna memor...

Al Roker announces he has prostate cancer, will undergo surgery

American weather forecaster Al Roker recently revealed that he has prostate cancer. According to Page Six, the 66-year-old Today show co-host, announced on Fridays show that he will be taking time off to undergo surgery.Roker said, After a...

UN chief calls for ‘peaceful, orderly and credible’ elections in Myanmar

Ahead of elections in Myanmar on 8 November, UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterreshas stated his hope that the vote would help advance inclusive sustainable development across the country.Ahead of Myanmars general elections, Secretary-Gene...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020