Soumitra remains critical; dialysis to be held on alternate days

The health condition of iconic Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee remained critical on Saturday and doctors treating him at a private hospital here decided to conduct dialysis on him on alternate days as his kidneys are not functioning properly. The 85-year-old is on minimal ventilatory support, a senior doctor said.

"His neurological functions are status quo, neither improving nor deteriorating. His lung, liver functions are fine," a senior doctor said. "Dialysis will be conducted on him on alternate days," he said.

The thespian is not suffering from fever, following which doctors have stopped antibiotics. The Dada Saheb Phalke awardee had been admitted to the medical facility after testing positive for coronavirus. He tested negative days after his admission but COVID-19 encephalopathy set in and complications due to comorbidities surfaced.

Chatterjee had made his film debut in 'Apur Sansar', the last of the Apu trilogy by Satyajit Ray. He went to become the favourite of the maestro who cast him in 14 films and won critical global acclaim.