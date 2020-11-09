Anil Kapoor pens heartwarming birthday wishes for son Harrshvardhan, terms him 'friend and confidant'

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor on Monday extended warm birthday wishes to son Harshvardhan Kapoor and penned a heart-warming note terming him 'friend and confidant.' The 'Mr India' star took to Twitter and shared candid pictures of the 'Mirzya' actor as he ringed in his 30th birthday today.

Sharing that Harshvardhan is the "go to person" for so many things (including the shoes, the 'Slumdog Millionaire' star, he noted, "Happy Birthday@HarshKapoor_!! You're my friend, confidant and my go to person for so many things (including shoes of course)!." "You are everything you need to be and can become anything you wish to be... So proud of you Harsh! Love you always," he added.

Anil is a father to three lovely children namely, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor. On the work front, Anil will next be seen in Karan Johar's period drama, 'Takht'. The movie features an ensemble star cast including Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor. (ANI)