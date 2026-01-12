Priyanka Gandhi: Spearheading Congress Resurgence in Uttar Pradesh

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to remain a central figure in Congress campaigns across Uttar Pradesh, confirmed UPCC chief Ajai Rai on Monday. Despite her national stature, the announcement came as Congress launches a robust 100-day campaign against the ruling BJP on her birthday.

The campaign, a strategic move ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, was announced amidst discussions of Gandhi's potential resurgence in state politics. Rai underscores her dual importance to Uttar Pradesh and the party at large, as Priyanka Gandhi leads initiatives like the 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon' and champions women's representation.

The Congress's action plan, unveiled alongside accusations from leader Aradhana Mishra against BJP's alleged undemocratic tactics, involves a series of rallies and engagements aimed at upholding democratic values. This includes nearly 30 'Samvidhan Samvad Mahapanchayats' and initiatives to safeguard MNREGA, all culminating in a grand rally in Lucknow.

(With inputs from agencies.)