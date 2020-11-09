Left Menu
Rana Daggubati ventures into content creation with digital platform 'South Bay'

Actor, producer Rana Daggubati announced his new venture on Monday into content creation and has launched his newest platform 'South Bay' - a channel featuring exciting and quirky content for the audience.

A still shared by Rana Daggubati (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Actor, producer Rana Daggubati announced his new venture on Monday into content creation and has launched his newest platform 'South Bay' - a channel featuring exciting and quirky content for the audience. With the aim to create diverse content and a dialogue between the creators and audiences, 'South Bay' will host a varied mix of content, dropping at festivals from 11 am to 1 pm on their YouTube Channel. From live chats, snackable short forms, news, music, animation, fiction and non-fiction there is enough and more for everyone.

With their Millennial News segment, they will bring the news gaining traction over the Indian internet. Irreverent promises to be a Gamechanger in the Indian animation ecosystem. Their unscripted content includes 2 shows with bonafide South superstars - 'Coming Back to Life' with Lakshmi Manchu and 'Secret Box' with Shruti Haasan that brings together personalities from across the globe for a conversation on life post the pandemic. For the music enthusiasts, Sublime Collective will serve as a 6-month long campaign to promote handpicked independent artist across the country. These segments promise to envelop the audiences with their edgy, engaging and entertaining offerings.

Commenting on this development, Rana Daggubati said, "This is a very exciting time to be a content producer, to innovate, experiment and just create. Audiences are now more receptive allowing creators to go beyond the threshold and bring exciting, fresh, never seen before content. South Bay is just a step towards that vision. We have collaborated with independent talented, vibrant creators and have given them a mainstream platform and with our mainstream talent, we are bringing culture-focused content, having a healthy mix of both. With South Bay, we want to build a cohesive community and interactive experiences for our audiences." 'South Bay' is set to be launched on November 15, 2020. (ANI)

