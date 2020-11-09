Left Menu
Development News Edition

Louis Gossett Jr, Jurgen Prochnow join ‘The Last Rifleman’ cast

Actor Louis Gossett Jr and Jurgen Pronchnow have boarded the cast of British star Pierce Brosnan-led war veteran story "The Last Rifleman".

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-11-2020 16:34 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 16:34 IST
Louis Gossett Jr, Jurgen Prochnow join ‘The Last Rifleman’ cast

Actor Louis Gossett Jr and Jurgen Pronchnow have boarded the cast of British star Pierce Brosnan-led war veteran story "The Last Rifleman" . According to Deadline, Terry Loane is directing the film. The story follows a World War II veteran living in a care home in Northern Ireland who, on the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Normandy, decides to secretly embark on an arduous journey to France, to pay his final respects to his best friend and find the courage to face the ghosts of his past.

The film, penned by Kevin Fitzpatrick, is inspired by the real life story of World War II veteran Bernard Jordan who, at the age of 89, escaped his care home in East Sussex to go to France and made his way to Normandy for the 70th anniversary commemorations of the D-Day landings in June 2014. Katy Jackson and John Leslie from Wee Buns are co-producing the project with Jacqueline Kerrin and Dominic Wright from Ripple World Pictures.

Production on the project will begin in February in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

U.S. president-elect Joe Biden has begun preparing to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic as the United States became the first nation worldwide to surpass 10 million coronavirus infections on Sunday, according to a Reuters tally.DEATHS AND INF...

Turkish lira surges 6% after finance minister, cenbank chief depart

Turkeys lira staged its biggest rally in more than two years on Monday, soaring nearly 6 after the surprise departure over the weekend of both the finance minister and the central bank governor, whose replacement said he would zero in on in...

Maha farm relief for rains: Rs 2.3k cr disbursal order issued

The Maharashtra government on Monday issued an order to release the first installment of almost Rs 2,300 crore of the Rs 10,000 crore compensation earmarked for farmers hit by crop damage due to heavy rains between June and October. Chief M...

Non-payment of salaries:HC declines to lift stay, seeks replies on AAP govt's plea

The Delhi High Court Monday declined to lift stay at this stage its order on the decision of the AAP Government asking 12 Delhi University colleges, which are fully funded by it to pay outstanding salaries of staffers from the students fun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020