Louis Gossett Jr, Jurgen Prochnow join ‘The Last Rifleman’ cast

Actor Louis Gossett Jr and Jurgen Pronchnow have boarded the cast of British star Pierce Brosnan-led war veteran story "The Last Rifleman" . According to Deadline, Terry Loane is directing the film. The story follows a World War II veteran living in a care home in Northern Ireland who, on the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Normandy, decides to secretly embark on an arduous journey to France, to pay his final respects to his best friend and find the courage to face the ghosts of his past.

The film, penned by Kevin Fitzpatrick, is inspired by the real life story of World War II veteran Bernard Jordan who, at the age of 89, escaped his care home in East Sussex to go to France and made his way to Normandy for the 70th anniversary commemorations of the D-Day landings in June 2014. Katy Jackson and John Leslie from Wee Buns are co-producing the project with Jacqueline Kerrin and Dominic Wright from Ripple World Pictures.

Production on the project will begin in February in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland..