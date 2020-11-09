You're the apple of my eye: Sonam Kapoor's birthday wish for 'darling' brother

Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on Monday marked the birthday of her "darling," actor brother Harshvardhan Kapoor with a special Instagram post. The 'Delhi 6' actor dug out a picture of herself, her brother Harshvardhan and her superstar father Anil Kapoor to mark her brother's birthday.

She also posted a video of her birthday surprise for the 'Mirzya' actor which sees the birthday boy being treated to a scrumptious dessert. Ahuja captioned the post with a heartfelt birthday note for the "apple" of her eye.

"Happy happy 30th Birthday my darling @harshvarrdhankapoor, you are the apple of my eye and you know it.. I don't know if it's a good thing," she wrote. "You deserve the world and more. Love you lots #akvsak #scorpioseason #scorpio (also I'm so grateful that we could spend your 30th birthday together. )," she added.

The brother-sister duo enjoys a great bond with each other. Earlier in the day, senior actor Anil Kapoor had also showered love over his actor son through special social media posts. (ANI)