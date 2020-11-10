Left Menu
Devdiscouse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2020 02:56 IST
People News Roundup: Sean Connery's 007 pistol stars at Hollywood auction; Alex Trebek dies at 80

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

'Jeopardy!' game show host Alex Trebek dies at 80, fans mourn an 'icon'

"Jeopardy!" game show host Alex Trebek died on Sunday at the age of 80, and his passing was mourned by fans who called the brainy quizmaster a nightly source of information and sheer joy. The death of Canadian-born Trebek, who in March 2019 revealed his diagnosis of stage IV pancreatic cancer, was shared on the show's official Twitter account. Trebek passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends, the show's tweet said.

Sean Connery's 007 pistol from 'Dr.No' stars at Hollywood auction

The handgun used by the late Sean Connery in the first James Bond film is the star attraction in a Hollywood auction next month. The semi automatic Walther PP gun, which along with its smaller model the PPK became one of the film franchise's best known images, is expected to fetch between $150,000 and $200,000 at Julien's Auctions in Beverly Hills on Dec. 3, the auction house said on Monday.

