TIger Shroff unveils intriguing poster of 'Ganapath'

A few days after releasing a gritty teaser with his silhouette against a dystopian setting, actor Tiger Shroff on Tuesday unveiled a power-packed poster of his forthcoming action-thriller 'Ganapath'. The 'War' star unveiled the poster on Instagram, that featured the star in an uber-cool, grungy avatar. It features Shroff in a raw avatar, oozing his trademark charisma against a blurred cityscape hemmed in with barbed wire, while a cloud of smoke lingers in the air.

Along with the poster, the 'Baaghi' star noted, "Yaaron ka yaar hu, dushmano ka baap hu! Presenting #GanapathFirstLook." The makers have hinted at an action-packed, multi-part film franchise that will match and rival the standards set by Hollywood's genre-defining action movies.

Set in a post-pandemic, dystopian era, it will portray a never-seen-before world and is Pooja Entertainment's first out-and-out action film, co-produced with Good Co., with the new age action king of Bollywood who seems to be Jean-Claude Van Damme, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone, rolled into one. This film, we are told, is a universe apart from the Tiger's earlier films and will present him in a completely different mould.

Director Vikas Bahl said, "I am looking forward to working with one of the best action stars the audience has seen. I believe this film will truly tap into a Tiger nobody has ever seen before!" Produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with Good Co., 'Ganpath' is directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani. The shooting for the film begins in mid-2021. (ANI)