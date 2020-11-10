Left Menu
It's Okay to Not Be Okay updates: Season 2’s possibility revealed, what more we know

Updated: 10-11-2020 12:57 IST
It's Okay to Not Be Okay updates: Season 2’s possibility revealed, what more we know
Many fans have reached a conclusion that they won’t be able to be amused with It's Okay to Not Be Okay for Season 2 in future. Image Credit: Facebook / It's Okay to Not Be Okay

Fans are wondering whether the creators will renew It's Okay to Not Be Okay for Season 2 or not. The finale for first season left doors opened for the making of at least one more season.

According to Pinkvilla, the first scene of It's Okay to Not Be Okay that made hope for Season 2 came when Ko Mun-yeong paid her mother a visit following the latter's arrest. The interaction gave Ko Mun-yeong a sense of closure.

Many fans have reached a conclusion that they won't be able to be amused with It's Okay to Not Be Okay for Season 2 in future. The reason is all the characters healed themselves at the completion of Season 1. The lead characters also expressed their love for each other.

On the other hand, there was one scene that made us believe that It's Okay to Not Be Okay might return for Season 2. One scene that gave the clarity for one more season was Moon brothers go their separate ways. But nothing has been hinted as of now.

Park Kyu-young recently had an interview with Xportsnews. She said (via Soompi) on Kim Soo-hyun, "His energy is really great. I've seen his dramas from even before I debuted, and I was worried and nervous about how our teamwork would be. I asked him about a lot of things I was curious about, and he made working together very comfortable, so I'm thankful." Park Kyu-young played the role of Nam Ju-ri in It's Okay to Not Be Okay.

The South Korean drama and series enthusiasts still believe that the creators will change their mind and renew It's Okay to Not Be Okay for Season 2 soon. The prevailing coronavirus pandemic may be another reason why the creators are taking extra time for renewal.

