Pitbull, Black Eyed Peas, Celine Dion sign-on 'Nurse Heroes' all-star Thanksgiving concert

Celebrities and philanthropists are joining hands for an all-star concert to honour nurse heroes for their selfless service.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-11-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 21:56 IST
Pitbull. Image Credit: ANI

Celebrities and philanthropists are joining hands for an all-star concert to honour nurse heroes for their selfless service. According to Variety, the concert will be broadcasted worldwide on the occasion of Thanksgiving on November 26.

The star-studded event will have performances from artists like the Black Eyed Peas, Celine Dion, Gloria Estefan, Pitbull, Maluma, and many others. "I've had the privilege of producing some very special concerts but the response from celebrities for Nurse Heroes has been extraordinary. Combined they have over 450 million fans following them on social media," Variety quoted the concert producer, Emilio Estefan.

"Together we can change the future - with this concert we will help NurseHeroes.org fund programs including scholarships for nurses and their children," added Estefan. The concert will provide funds for programmes including scholarships for nurses and their children, reported Variety.

Musician Taylor Swift is also lending her support by donating a collectible edition 'Folklore' guitar signed by her for auction purposes. The proceeds from the auction will go towards Nurse Heroes Foundation. The event will be hosted by Whoopi Goldberg and have special appearances from Oprah Winfrey and Billy Crystal.

A talented choir consisting of 50 nurses from Northwell Health will also perform along with featured celebrities. (ANI)

