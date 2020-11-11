Madhuri Dixit celebrates 32 years of 'Tezaab' with video of fans dancing to 'Ek Do Teen'
Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit Nene on Wednesday celebrated 32 years of her super hit flick 'Tezaab,' with a special video reel of her fans dancing to the tunes of her iconic song 'Ek Do Teen.'ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 18:53 IST
Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit Nene on Wednesday celebrated 32 years of her super hit flick 'Tezaab,' with a special video reel of her fans dancing to the tunes of her iconic song 'Ek Do Teen.' The superstar took to social media to share a video reel that began with her dancing to the song 'Ek Do Teen,' followed by compilations of videos of her fans dancing to the song.
The 53-year-old actor complimented the video with a special note dedicated to the fan following of the song and remembered late choreographer Saroj Khan who had choreographed the song. "#32YearsOfTezaab A movie which is very close to my heart and a song which makes me feel alive every time I hear it," she wrote in the caption.
"Thank you everyone for still loving the song, the choreography, and creating such amazing videos on it. Miss you #Saroj ji. She would have been so happy to see this video," she added. Starring Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, and Anupam Kher in the lead roles, 'Tezaab' was a romantic-action flick released in 1987.
More than the storyline, the film is remembered with its song 'Ek Do Teen,' which sees Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri dancing to the choreography of Saroj Khan. (ANI)
