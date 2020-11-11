Directors and writers react to OTT platforms coming under I&B ministry

The government has decided to put OTT platforms as well as online news and current affairs content under the Information and Broadcasting ministry

Here are some reactions from writers and directors who have produced content for streaming platforms: Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, director of ‘Scam 1992’: "While this decision wasn't unexpected it is still a reason for despair. This desparation for control of free speech and expression does not augur well. I am very disappointed.” Writer-director Reema Kagti, director of ‘Made in Heaven’: "It puts Indian content creators at a disadvantage when they are competing on the world stage. I don't know what one can do...I don't know the legal ramifications of this. It is too premature to talk what can be done. We should wait and hope things will get clear when the guidelines or whatever is the intent comes into play.” Alankrita Shrivastava, also a director on ‘Made in Heaven’: “I believe there should be no censorship regardless of the medium. Films and series can be age certified and classified but a free and democratic country should let its adult citizens decide what they would like to watch or not watch in a theatre, or on their phones and computers. The choice must belong to the citizen." Karan Anshuman, showrunner-director on ‘Mirzapur’: “The state has no business interfering in personal choices of viewers and creative expression of makers. It's really simple: educate people to turn off their device if they don't like what they see - they have a million other choices today.” Gurmeet Singh, also a director on ‘Mirzapur’: "We hope no decision is taken that will hamper us in wanting to make any kind of creative content. It's too early to react to it. We can hope decisions are taken sensibly.” Nupur Asthana, one of the directors of ‘Four More Shots Please!’: “I hope the ministry decides to not go forward with this and leave it to audience what to watch and how to watch, they are mature enough. We should respect the audience for their judgement and maturity. There is a child lock system on OTT.” Danish Aslam, creator of the show ‘Flesh’: If you don’t want to see something because it offends you, please do not make the effort of downloading an app, going to the movie theatre and, on top of that, paying for all these activities

MX Player CEO Karan Bedi:"As responsible content creators, we want to ensure this act not only takes cognisance of the nature of content being released, but also ensures that we safeguard creativity in this rapidly growing sector."