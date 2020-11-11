Left Menu
Development News Edition

Directors and writers react to OTT platforms coming under I&B ministry

We can hope decisions are taken sensibly.” Nupur Asthana, one of the directors of ‘Four More Shots Please!’: “I hope the ministry decides to not go forward with this and leave it to audience what to watch and how to watch, they are mature enough.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2020 21:27 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 21:27 IST
Directors and writers react to OTT platforms coming under I&B ministry

The government has decided to put OTT platforms as well as online news and current affairs content under the Information and Broadcasting ministry

Here are some reactions from writers and directors who have produced content for streaming platforms: Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, director of ‘Scam 1992’: "While this decision wasn't unexpected it is still a reason for despair. This desparation for control of free speech and expression does not augur well. I am very disappointed.” Writer-director Reema Kagti, director of ‘Made in Heaven’: "It puts Indian content creators at a disadvantage when they are competing on the world stage. I don't know what one can do...I don't know the legal ramifications of this. It is too premature to talk what can be done. We should wait and hope things will get clear when the guidelines or whatever is the intent comes into play.” Alankrita Shrivastava, also a director on ‘Made in Heaven’: “I believe there should be no censorship regardless of the medium. Films and series can be age certified and classified but a free and democratic country should let its adult citizens decide what they would like to watch or not watch in a theatre, or on their phones and computers. The choice must belong to the citizen." Karan Anshuman, showrunner-director on ‘Mirzapur’: “The state has no business interfering in personal choices of viewers and creative expression of makers. It's really simple: educate people to turn off their device if they don't like what they see - they have a million other choices today.” Gurmeet Singh, also a director on ‘Mirzapur’: "We hope no decision is taken that will hamper us in wanting to make any kind of creative content. It's too early to react to it. We can hope decisions are taken sensibly.” Nupur Asthana, one of the directors of ‘Four More Shots Please!’: “I hope the ministry decides to not go forward with this and leave it to audience what to watch and how to watch, they are mature enough. We should respect the audience for their judgement and maturity. There is a child lock system on OTT.” Danish Aslam, creator of the show ‘Flesh’: If you don’t want to see something because it offends you, please do not make the effort of downloading an app, going to the movie theatre and, on top of that, paying for all these activities

MX Player CEO Karan Bedi:"As responsible content creators, we want to ensure this act not only takes cognisance of the nature of content being released, but also ensures that we safeguard creativity in this rapidly growing sector.” PTI KKP/JUR BKBK

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

My Hero Academia Chapter 291 preview revealed, Will Dabi kill Endeavor?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Malik and Aamir not picked for NZ tour as we wanted to invest in emerging talent: Misbah

Pakistan head coach and outgoing chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has tried to justify the axing of senior players Asad Shafiq, Muhammad Aamir and Shoaib Malik for the tour of New Zealand. In a press release issued by the PCB, Misbah said Asad ...

Turkey offended by Pompeo's plan to discuss religious issues

Turkey took offense at a US statement that said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would promote religious freedom during an upcoming visit to Istanbul and called Wednesday on Washington to focus on racism and hate crimes in the United States i...

Police recovers 6.5 kg of stolen gold ornaments in Odisha

Police busted a gang of dacoits in Odishas Ganjam district on Wednesday and recovered 6.5 kg of gold ornaments stolen by them from the house of a jewellery shop owner, an officer said. The value of the stolen gold ornaments would be around ...

Belize votes for new PM as veteran leader steps down

Belize began voting on Wednesday for a new prime minister to replace Dean Barrow, who is stepping down after more than a dozen years in charge as the Central American country is gripped by an economic slump deepened by the coronavirus pande...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020