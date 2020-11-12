Left Menu
Henry Golding's 'The Tiger Apprentice' adds Leah Lewis

The actor joins Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh and Sandra Oh on the project, which will be directed by Carlos Baena, a Pixar animator who worked on “Wall-E” and “Toy Story 3”. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Baena is making his feature directing debut with the movie.

12-11-2020
Actor Leah Lewis, known for starring in Netflix's "Half Of It" , has joined the voice cast of “The Tiger’s Apprentice”, the adaptation of the best-selling children’s book from Paramount Animation. The actor joins Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh and Sandra Oh on the project, which will be directed by Carlos Baena, a Pixar animator who worked on “Wall-E” and “Toy Story 3”.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Baena is making his feature directing debut with the movie. The book, published by HarperCollins in 2003, narrates the story of a boy in San Francisco who meets a shape-shifting talking tiger named Mr Hu (Golding) and under his tutelage is introduced into a magical world that includes an ancient phoenix, a dragon and a clan of evil-doers.

Lewis will play Rav, a young girl who comes to the boy looking for aid. David Magee of “Life of Pi” fame, Harry Cripps and Kyle Jarrow worked on the script, which adapts the first book.

"Tiger’s Blood" and "Tiger Magic" were the other titles in the trilogy that stemmed from the mythology of the Chinese Zodiac. Sandra Rabins and Jane Startz are producing. Raman Hui and Kane Lee are executive producing.

The studio has set a February 10, 2023 release date for the movie..

