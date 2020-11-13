Song Joong-Ki’s agency reveals actor’s busy schedule for drama Vincenzo

Song Joong-Ki has been away from the headlines for the last few weeks. The former husband of Song Hye-Kyo created headlines for his confirmation in a drama Vincenzo. He was offered the lead role in Vincenzo.

Song Joong-Ki will be starring in the imminent tvN drama, Vincenzo opposite Jeon Yeo-Bin. The actor will play the role of Vincenzo Cassano. The character is an Italian lawyer who also happens to be a mafia consigliere. After a major conflict, Vincenzo flees to Korea as Park Joo-Hyung and encounters Hong Cha-Young, a female lawyer played by Jeon Yeo-Bin.

We reported in July this year that Song Joong-Ki had a meeting with the director of Vincenzo. The tweet revealed that there was a big possibility that he would accept the new drama Vincenzo.

Descendants of the Sun actor, Song Joong-Ki recently confirmed his busy schedule for his highly anticipated TV drama titled Vincenzo. The actor doesn't use official Instagram handle but the announcement of his busy schedule was made by his agency History D&C over Instagram.

Song Joong-Ki's agency wished fans 'Happy Winter' with a few photographs of himself from his latest photoshoot. The agency also shared his letter addressing his fans he is currently filming the imminent drama Vincenzo. The letter penned by Descendants of the Sun actor reads:

How are you all doing? ^^

I'm currently filming the drama "Vincenzo" .

It's getting colder these days.

Take care not to catch a cold.

I wish you have a warm and happy winter days.

Thank you...

and I love you ^_^

From. JOONG KI

Fans of Song Joong-Ki are ardently waiting for his new imminent movie Space Sweepers (alongside Kim Tae-Ri) that was previously said to be released in autumn this year. The movie Space Sweepers starring Song Joong-Ki, Kim Tae-ri, Jin Seon-kyu and Yoo Hae-jin was slated to hit the big screens on September 23 this year. Unfortunately, the release of Space Sweepers has been delayed as South Korea is not able to get triumph over coronavirus.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the South Korean celebrities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HiSTORY 하이스토리 (@historydnc)

Also Read: Son Ye-jin's Hollywood debut, Crash Landing on You Season 2 petition marks 10.7k supports