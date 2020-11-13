Bae Suzy earns new nickname ‘Human Dior’ in 2020, tagged as Taylor Swift of South Korea

Bae Suzy is always on the headlines mainly for her popularity. The beautiful South Korean actress and singer was a member of the girl group Miss A under JYP Entertainment.

There are many things of Bae Suzy which you may not know. Firstly, almost every fan of Bae Suzy knows that she dated Lee Min-ho for three years before they moved away from each other. When they separated, a rumour broke out that Lee Min-ho was the one who made the move.

Bae Suzy is the first Korean female celebrity to receive a wax-likeness of herself at Madame Tussauds. Her wax figure at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong went on display in September 2016.

The second surprising back related to Bae Suzy is that she is dubbed the 'Nation's first love' following her appearance in the film Architecture 101. You may not have heard earlier that Bae Suzy was hailed as a 'CF Queen' due to numerous endorsement deals ranging from cosmetics, apparel, up to basic commodities like sugar. She made more than 10 billion won in 2013 with more than 14 endorsement deals in one year.

Bae Suzy was ordered by the Seoul Southern District Court in 2019 to pay compensation for supporting false allegations of harassment on a photo studio by posting a screen grab of the petitions on her official social media account. In 2020, Bae Suzy has earned yet another nickname 'Human Dior' as fans noticed her always wearing and promoting the said brand. Her avid fans and netizens tagged her as Taylor Swift of South Korea.

Many may not know that Bae Suzy received training in pansori (Pansori is a Korean genre of musical storytelling performed by a singer and a drummer)? She was cast in the movie The Sound of a Flower in 2014 as Jin Chae-sun, Korea's first female pansori singer. The movie depicts the struggle of a singer who is not allowed to perform in the public because of her gender during the Joseon era. To prepare herself for the role, she received training in pansori for a year.

