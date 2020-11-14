V K Sasikala bereaved
Brother of former AIADMK leader V K Sasikala, TV Sundaravadanam, died here on Saturday following a cardiac arrest, sources said. The 78-year-old Sundaravadanam is also the father-in-law of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader and independent legislator TTV Dhinakaran.
Sources close to the family said Sundaravadanam was not keeping well for some time and suffered a cardiac arrest this morning. His last rites are slated to be held at Thanjavur on Sunday, they added.
Sundaravadanam's wife had pre-deceased him. Sasikala is presently lodged in the Parappana Agrahara prison in Bengaluru in connection with a graft case.
