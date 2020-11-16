Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saif Ali Khan in talks for Netflix film, says it's a 'wonderful script'

Actor Saif Ali Khan has revealed he is currently in the final stage of signing a Netflix film. I feel 'Bhoot Police' and 'Adipurush' need to release on the big screen. In 'Adipurush', I play Raavan and it's just so exciting." Khan said even though he has deep dived into his role in "Adipurush", he is looking forward to how the character will be brought to life on-screen.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-11-2020 11:47 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 11:47 IST
Saif Ali Khan in talks for Netflix film, says it's a 'wonderful script'

Actor Saif Ali Khan has revealed he is currently in the final stage of signing a Netflix film. Khan was one of the first mainstream Bollywood stars to enter the digital medium with Netflix's "Sacred Games" in 2018.

The new film, details of which are under wraps, would mark Khan's return to the streaming platform. "I recently heard a wonderful script for a Netflix movie. I absolutely loved the script, the idea and the director. We are trying to sort out the dates before we lock. We are almost there," Khan told PTI. The 50-year-old actor has a packed line-up of releases ahead. He recently finished filming "Bunty Aur Babli 2" co-starring Rani Mukerji. Touted as a "rebooted sequel" to 2005 original, the film also features actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari. With "Bhoot Police"—currently being shot with actors Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam—the actor will delve in horror-comedy for the first time. Khan would then feature as Lankesh in the multilingual period saga "Adipurush" - an onscreen adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana.

The film, also featuring "Baahubali" star Prabhas as Lord Ram, marks his second collaboration with director Om Raut after the hit "Tanhaji" . On the digital space, Khan would feature in filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar's "Tandav" as a politician. The Amazon Prime Video show is already set for a season two, Khan said.

"I am excited with my lineup. I feel 'Bhoot Police' and 'Adipurush' need to release on the big screen. They are large screen family entertainers. I want both films to be 3D, 'Adipurush' definitely will be. In 'Adipurush', I play Raavan and it's just so exciting." Khan said even though he has deep dived into his role in "Adipurush" , he is looking forward to how the character will be brought to life on-screen. "Apart from being one of the deadliest roles in mythology and our culture, it's also how will he be interpreted and presented. Will he have ten heads all the time, how do you show it, bring in state of the art computer graphics. That's am exciting area. We are working on those things," he added.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases in France; North Dakota becomes 35th state and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Nitish to be sworn-in as Bihar CM, Shah, Nadda to be present

Nitish Kumar will be sworn in as the Bihar chief minister for a fourth straight term on Monday at a ceremony which will be attended by the top BJP leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda. The BJP, which...

Yogi Adityanath, Trivendra Singh Rawat participate in Kedarnath temple's portal closing ceremony

Chief Ministers of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh Trivendra Singh Rawat and Yogi Adityanath respectively participated in the portal closing ceremony of Kedarnath temple amidst heavy snowfall on Monday. Both the chief ministers, who arrived h...

Scholes was one of the best midfielders in world, says Fernandes

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes termed former Red Devils player Paul Scholes as one of the best midfielders in the world. Scholes spent his entire career with United, making over 700 appearances for the club and winning 11 Prem...

UP: Man beaten to death for urinating in public

A 23-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly by a group of people in Uttar Pradeshs Bahraich district for urinating in the open, police said on Monday. Three of the accused have been detained in connection with the incident which took pl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020