Violet Evergarden Season 2 cast revealed, is Kyoto Animation working on it?

It been over 2.5 years since Violet Evergarden Season 1 dropped its finale and now fans are ardently waiting for Season 2. Unfortunately, the second season is yet to be renewed.

Violet Evergarden Season 2 is unfortunately not renewed yet. The Japanese light novel series enthusiasts need to wait for the renewal and making of second season as the world is badly combating against the deadly coronavirus.

We all know how China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic crippled the entire entertainment industry with unfathomable financial losses. Almost all the entertainment projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time.

Violet Evergarden Season 2's creation is not directly announced. But according to some sources, Kyoto Animation is currently working on an undisclosed project. Once this news rolled over the web world, fans started predicting that the team is surely working on the second season.

If Kyoto Animation is secretly working on Violet Evergarden Season 2, still fans need to wait for its release as the world's health condition is not good. However, fans believe that the second season will solve many unanswered questions from the first season.

The cast for Violet Evergarden Season 2 will include Yui Ishikawa as Violet, Minor Chihara as Erica, Kyle McCarley as Claudia, Daisuke Namikawa as Gilbert Boganwilia, Reba Buhar as Catalia, Takua Ingi etc. The series lovers are wondering if major Gilbert will reappear in the second season after previously being executed. Fans believe that the character may be back through flashbacks.

The creators can't drop idea of making Violet Evergarden Season 2 due to one major reason. In 2014, Violet Evergarden won the grand prize in the fifth Kyoto Animation Award's novel category, the first ever work to win a grand prize in each of the three categories (novel, scenario, and manga).

Violet Evergarden Season 2 doesn't have an official release date.

