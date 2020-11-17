Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3: Reign, Teruki, Dimple, Shou, Ritsu will return, what more we know

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 17-11-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 18:00 IST
Mob Psycho 100 Season 3: Reign, Teruki, Dimple, Shou, Ritsu will return, what more we know
Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 will revolve around Shigeo Kageyama, an average middle school boy, nicknamed Mob for lacking a sense of presence. Image Credit: Facebook / Mob Psycho 100

If you're a real Japanese manga aficionado, you must be passionately waiting for Mob Psycho 100 Season 3. The notable and remarkable success of the second season is one of the main reasons behind the creation of one more season.

Currently, there is no major development on Mob Psycho 100 Season 3, the major reason is Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic crippled the global entertainment industry with unfathomable financial losses. Almost all the entertainment projects were halted or postponed for indefinite time. Hence, we believe that fans need to wait further for the third season than previously expected.

Fans may not know that Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 is going to portray a new character named Haruki Amakusa. This character has an objective to hunt the association for a spiritual monster known as Hyakki.

On the other hand, the plot for Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 will revolve around Shigeo Kageyama, an average middle school boy, nicknamed Mob for lacking a sense of presence. Albeit he looks like an inconspicuous person, he is in fact a powerful esper with immense psychic power. To keep from losing control of this power, he constantly lives a life under an emotional shackle.

The returning of characters like Dimple, Teruki Hanazawa, and Reign Arataka is highly expected in Mob Psycho 100 Season 3. In addition, Shou Suzuki and Ritsu Kageyama are likely to return.

We are yet to get much details related to the making of Mob Psycho 100 Season 3. The plot or synopsis including the release date for Season 3 are yet to be out. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime and manga series.

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Whistle launches India's 1st pin-code feature to enable hyper local messaging marketing

Bengaluru Karnataka India, November 17 ANIwww.whistle.mobi Whistle, a mobile marketing startup, introduces the countrys first pin-code feature in messaging marketing to help business owners tap potential customers. The AI powered feature en...

Soccer-La Liga slashes wage cap by 610 million euros for 2020-21 season

La Liga has slashed spending limits for its clubs by 610 million euros 724.25 million for the 2020-2021 season due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Spains top soccer league said on Tuesday. Barcelonas salary cap has been cu...

Across China: Physically challenged share in China's livestreaming boom

LANZHOU, China, Nov. 16, 2020 Xinhua-AsiaNet -- Shi Zaohua, a 29-year-old wheelchair user, has garnered a huge following of 200,000 fans since finding her niche in livestreaming e-commerce. One of a growing number of livestreamers, Shi is ...

Trujet plane makes emergency landing at Chennai airport; passengers safe

correction in intro and fourth para Chennai, Nov 17 PTI An aircraft belonging to Trujet airline bound for Mysuru from Belagavi last night made an emergency landing at the airport here due to landing gear issue and got stuck on the main ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020