Mob Psycho 100 Season 3: Reign, Teruki, Dimple, Shou, Ritsu will return, what more we know

If you're a real Japanese manga aficionado, you must be passionately waiting for Mob Psycho 100 Season 3. The notable and remarkable success of the second season is one of the main reasons behind the creation of one more season.

Currently, there is no major development on Mob Psycho 100 Season 3, the major reason is Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic crippled the global entertainment industry with unfathomable financial losses. Almost all the entertainment projects were halted or postponed for indefinite time. Hence, we believe that fans need to wait further for the third season than previously expected.

Fans may not know that Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 is going to portray a new character named Haruki Amakusa. This character has an objective to hunt the association for a spiritual monster known as Hyakki.

On the other hand, the plot for Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 will revolve around Shigeo Kageyama, an average middle school boy, nicknamed Mob for lacking a sense of presence. Albeit he looks like an inconspicuous person, he is in fact a powerful esper with immense psychic power. To keep from losing control of this power, he constantly lives a life under an emotional shackle.

The returning of characters like Dimple, Teruki Hanazawa, and Reign Arataka is highly expected in Mob Psycho 100 Season 3. In addition, Shou Suzuki and Ritsu Kageyama are likely to return.

We are yet to get much details related to the making of Mob Psycho 100 Season 3. The plot or synopsis including the release date for Season 3 are yet to be out. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime and manga series.

