One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

The manga aficionados are excited as they are close to One Piece Chapter 996's release. Their excitements have reached acme as the manga is getting closer to its 1000th chapter. Read further to get the latest updates on it.

One Piece Chapter 996 spoilers are expected to be out anytime as the release is expected to take place on this Friday. Fans can see the imminent chapter focusing on Sanji as he battles Queen. Law and Kid will also appear and their battle with Kaido will be shown.

Here're the basic summaries for One Piece Chapter 996: Yamato vs Sasaki confrontation; Tama and Komainu take Usopp and Nami together; General Franky arrives at Yamato after being chased by Hatcha; The floor was pierced by the bat swung by the hatcha, so Yamato and his party escaped, Kaido vs Akazaya Samurai.

The other summaries for One Piece Chapter 996 reveal: Luffy, Jingbe and Sanji on the second floor heading to the rooftop; Sanji opens her eyes to the sound of the Black Maria and Courtesans' banquet coming from the third floor; The filter hides the Yamato's face, so I put that part on the a4 separately without a filter.

The theories for One Piece Chapter 996 reveal that the story would focus on Sanji battling Queen and Zoro turning into an Ice demon and save Chopper somehow. According to BlockToro, the spoilers further reveal Marco cures Chopper of the Ice Oni curse and save the Doctor so that he can help everyone.

The spoilers further revealed that Marco can cure the Ice oni curse of Chopper in One Piece Chapter 996 and helps to prepare the antidote for everyone else. Zoro is predicted to search for the cure and he will not stop until he finds it.

You can read One Piece Chapter 996 on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms.

One Piece Chapter 996 is set to be out on Friday, November 20. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.

