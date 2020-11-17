Now You See Me 3 development revealed, Top Gun: Maverick’s writer pens script

The future of Now You See Me 3 is certain. The third sequel is undeniably one of the most anticipated movies fans have been waiting for over four years. Read further to get some latest updates on the imminent movie.

The CEO of Lionsgate, Jon Feltheimer in May 2015 that they had indeed already begun early planning" for Now You See Me 3. The good news is that the movie will see a new cast member, Sherlock actor, Benedict Cumberbatch. In December 2016, it was announced that writers Neil Widener and Gavin James were hired to write the screenplay.

Details on Now You See Me 3 are currently slim, but the entire cast has been confirmed to return. This is a good sign on the way of making this third movie. The name of Benedict Cumberbatch's character is not yet disclosed. However, the Sherlock actor will reportedly be portrayed as a major agent dealing with The Eyes. The Eye had been one of the steady plot elements in the first two films of the franchise. The secret-cum-long-running organization will further be a vital part of the third movie.

Many fans may not know that the American Hustle's co-writer, Eric Warren Singer has recently been given the task to introduce new characters into Now You See Me 3 while also creating opportunities for the original cast to reprise their roles. Aaron Edmonds and Meredith Wieck will oversee the project for Lionsgate.

Lionsgate hired Top Gun: Maverick's co-writer Eric Warren Singer to pen the script for third movie. "Eric has always been fascinated with the fine art of deception and illusion in all of its forms and he came to us with a great story that takes the mythology of Now You See Me and pushes The Four Horsemen to a whole new level with our key returning cast and new characters," President of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, Nathan Kahane said.

The plot for Now You See Me 3 is tightly kept under wraps to avoid speculations and rumours. The American actor Jesse Eisenberg previously shared his wish that he would be happy to reprise his role in Now You See Me 3. He played the role of J Daniel Atlas aka Daniel (The Lover), who is an arrogant illusionist and street magician, and the ostensible leader of the Four Horsemen.

The returning actors in Now You See Me 3 are expected to be Morgan Freeman, Dave Franco, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Caine, Woody Harrelson and Jesse Eisenberg in the roles of Thaddeus Bradley, Jack Wilder, Dylan Rhodes, Arthur Tressler, Merritt McKinney and Daniel J. Atlas respectively.

Now You See Me 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

