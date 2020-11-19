Left Menu
Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 19-11-2020 11:02 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 10:32 IST
Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?
The summary of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 states that Goku is being cursed by Vegeta for failing again and putting others in harm’s way. Image Credit: Facebook / Dragon Ball Super

We're just a few hours away from Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66's release and fans are highly excited for it. The draft summary and titles of the imminent chapter are out, which hint the people of Earth are dealing with a new kind of energy.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 is titled 'Planet Eater Moro'. It commences with the fighters recovering after the battle against Moro. Dende notices something weird about Earth. Gohan asks others whether they all are experiencing their bodies suddenly heavy or not.

According to IBT, Vegeta notes that Moro's energy absorption is the cause of heaviness as the latter fused him with the planet. He asks his fellow fighters to move away from the ground.

The summary of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 states that Goku is being cursed by Vegeta for failing again and putting others in harm's way. The inhabitants of the planet start losing their energy as Moro reveals that he owns Earth's energy.

Moro is back in action in Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 after Goku gave him the Senzu bean that put back the crystal on his forehead. Goku is expected to find a way to defeat Moro that would leave the planet unscathed.

According to the released drafts of the first pages of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66, Moro can be defeated by destroying the crystal on his forehead. If this sounds familiar, it is because Merus did the same thing before he perished, as reported by EconoTimes.

The wait for Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 is over as it is going to be released on Friday, November 20. It usually releases a chapter every month. You can read it online free through MangaPlus and Shonen Jump on Viz Media's website. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga.

