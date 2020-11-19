Cuban actor Broselianda Hernandez found dead in Miami Beach

Left Menu
An actor who worked for more than two decades in television, theatre and films in Cuba was found dead along the shoreline of Miami Beach with no apparent signs of foul play, police said on Thursday.

An actor who worked for more than two decades in television, theatre and films in Cuba was found dead along the shoreline of Miami Beach with no apparent signs of foul play, police said on Thursday. Broselianda Hernandez, 56, had been living in Miami for a few years after a career in entertainment in Cuba, authorities said. The medical examiner's office had not yet determined the cause of death.

A witness called police early Wednesday after finding a woman near the shoreline, said Miami Beach Police spokesperson Ernesto Rodriguez. Officers and firefighters later identified her as Hernandez. Her family said she had had gone out to buy cigarettes late Tuesday but never came home or returned calls, local news outlets reported.

Hernandez rose to fame with Cuban soap operas in the 1990s such as “When Water Returns to Land” and “Women of Honour.” In 2010, she played the mother of Jose Martí in a biopic of the Cuban independence hero, “Martí, the Eye of the Canary.” Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel sent his condolences to Hernandez's loved ones Thursday on Twitter, saying “farewell to an exceptional actress named Broselianda”..

