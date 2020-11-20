The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man Season 2 is always a highly anticipated superhit web TV series since Season 1 was aired in September last year. The upcoming season may not have an official premiere date but fans can't wait to know what they can see in the next season.

Fans who have been passionately waiting for The Family Man Season 2 are very happy, as the series has already been renewed for Season 3. The creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D K are currently conceptualizing Season 3 and are trying to comprehend the plot that will make sense in the near future.

Manoj Bajpayee-starring show The Family Man completed one year since its release. On this occasion, Amazon Prime has released a video on September 19 with some clips. Fans are excited and have inundated with comments demanding the release date of The Family Man Season 2.

Amazon Prime has titled the video "The Family Man Season 2 Coming Soon | 1 Year Anniversary | Amazon Original." With this title, Amazon wants to send message to its viewers that the second season of The Family Man will arrive soon and fans do not need to worry much.

The description of this video on imminent The Family Man Season 2 reads: Make some room, for the one and only, Manoj Bajpayee a.k.a The Family Man. As The family Man completes one year today, here is a tribute to the Masterful and Memorable! Also, does he have an announcement to make? Find out in the video!

"The report that is coming in is fantastic. I am so happy. It (Family Man Season 2) is going to be bigger and better that much I can assure you. The new entry is going to Samantha Prabhu (Samantha Akkineni) from South and she is going to be the latest addition to our series," Manoj Bajpayee said in a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama.

The newest addition in The Family Man Season 2 is Samantha Akkineni. "With the digital house booming, I knew I needed to be part of this revolution. What extra wonderful technique to make my digital debut, than with one in all India's most beloved sequence, The Family Man 2. I've liked Director Raj & DK's work, and given the worldwide scope and standing of Amazon Prime Video, I couldn't have requested for higher companions," the 33-year beautiful actress said.

In a recent conversation with IANS, Samantha Akkineni said, "OTT gives us an opportunity to break rules. I've broken a lot of rules with The Family Man (Season) 2, and really experimented with something extremely new."

"I am very happy with the product and with the output. It's going to be a good surprise for everyone who is used to seeing me do a particular type of role," Samantha Akkineni added.

"OTT has opened up a world of possibilities for every technician, actually. When it comes to feature films, as an actor you have to do a certain kind of role that it's widely and universally accepted. With OTT, one can really afford to take risks and experiment. It's been 10 years since I've been in the industry, and I feel things have drastically changed from the time I first came in," she further said.

If some sources are to be believed, The Family Man Season 2 will start where the first season ended. The viewers will get to see many shocking incidents including twisting incidents. We can also see Srikant and his team to manipulate the root of Zulfikar's mission that can possibly lead the story to a new landscape – London.

The Family Man Season 2 doesn't have an official release date but it is likely to be out in December this year. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Indian web television series.

