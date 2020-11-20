Left Menu
Development News Edition

Alexandre Aja to helm horror movie 'Elijah'

The story is about a young boy who invites a mysterious man into his home, believing the stranger to be the key to saving his sick mother. As increasingly disturbing things start to happen around his home, the boy soon realises that the sinister stranger is not the saviour he claims to be. The project will be produced by David Goyer and Keith Levine of Phantom Four and Adam Goldworm of Aperture Entertainment..

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-11-2020 14:21 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 14:21 IST
Alexandre Aja to helm horror movie 'Elijah'

Searchlight Pictures have roped in filmmaker Alexandre Aja to direct its upcoming horror feature "Elijah" . The French filmmaker has a prior experience in the horror genre, having made films such as "The Hills Have Eyes" , "Mirrors", "Piranha 3D", "Horns" and most recently "Crawl".

According to Deadline, the movie originated as a pitch from "The Last Witch Hunter" writer Cory Goodman, with Gregory Levasseur now working on the rewrites. The story is about a young boy who invites a mysterious man into his home, believing the stranger to be the key to saving his sick mother. As increasingly disturbing things start to happen around his home, the boy soon realises that the sinister stranger is not the saviour he claims to be.

The project will be produced by David Goyer and Keith Levine of Phantom Four and Adam Goldworm of Aperture Entertainment..

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

European shares supported by gains in commodity, retail stocks

European stocks edged higher on Friday as gains in commodity and retail shares offset worries about U.S. politics and an impasse over fresh stimulus measures to support a pandemic-stricken global economy. The pan-European STOXX 600 index ro...

Ghana urges people to follow COVID-19 guidelines to prevent resurgence

The health authorities in Ghana advised citizens to follow COVID-19 directives cautiously, according to a report by Peace FM. The authorities said that relenting to the guidelines may cause a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.Talking about the c...

Raj: ACB Searches locations of govt officials arrested in disproportionate assets cases

Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB sleuths have launched search operations at 10 different locations in connection with the arrest of three government officials for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to their incomes, officials said on Fr...

Tungabhadra Pushkaralu begins in T'gana; A low key affair this time

Hyderabad, Nov 20 PTI Amid COVID-19 restrictions, Tungabhadra Pushkaralu began on Friday in Telangana with ministers A Indrakaran Reddy, S Niranjan Reddy and V Srinivas Goud taking a dip in the river in Alampur Jogulamba-Gadwal district. Ac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020