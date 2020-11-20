Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chhath celebrated in Bihar but the shadow of the pandemic looms large

Temporary ponds were dug inside courtyards or, in multi- storied buildings, deep vessels placed on rooftops for the "vratees" (those observing austerities, including a grueling 36-hour-long fast) to stand in knee-deep water while offering the prayers. The more enthusiastic ones still preferred to visit the ghats along the Ganges, travelling miles on foot, though the crowds and the hubbub was a fraction of what is seen annually during the four-day festivities, arguably the most popular among residents of the state cutting along caste and religious lines.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 20-11-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 20:21 IST
Chhath celebrated in Bihar but the shadow of the pandemic looms large
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Homes got converted into make-shift "ghats" across Bihar on Friday when people of the state paid obeisance to the setting sun as part of "Chhath" festivities while observing restrictions in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Temporary ponds were dug inside courtyards or, in multi- storied buildings, deep vessels placed on rooftops for the "vratees" (those observing austerities, including a grueling 36-hour-long fast) to stand in knee-deep water while offering the prayers.

The more enthusiastic ones still preferred to visit the ghats along the Ganges, travelling miles on foot, though the crowds and the hubbub was a fraction of what is seen annually during the four-day festivities, arguably the most popular among residents of the state cutting along caste and religious lines. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar offered "arghya" to the "astachalgami surya" (setting sun) at his official residence, a tradition he has been following ever since he assumed the top post a decade and a half back.

However, effects of the pandemic were all too stark as the rituals were performed with face masks on and Kumar, who is going on 70, chose to remain indoors unlike in the past when he used to take stock of the ghats from a steamer and wave at the crowds upon being greeted by chants in praise of "Chhathi Maiya" . Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi is performing Chhath herself at her home town Bettiah, district headquarters of the West Champaran district.

Surrounded by relatives, Renu Devi observed the rituals associated with the festival. The 63-year-old first women deputy chief minister of Bihar is performing chhath vrata since long.

The festivities began on Wednesday with "Nahay khaay", when people feast on boiled rice, pulses and fritters after the customary bath. This was followed a day later by "kharna" which is observed by partaking of "rasiyaav" (rice pudding cooked in jaggery) as "Prasad" . The festivities would end Saturday morning by offering of prayers to the rising sun which would be followed by sharing of "Prasad" , most popular of these being "thekua", a crispy pancake made of flour and jaggery, besides fruits.

Food items are prepared on earthen stoves. A unique feature of the festival is the near absence of priestly intervention, caste distinctions melting away, albeit temporarily and austerities like a vegetarian diet, sans even onion and garlic, being observed for the four-day period by even non-Hindus..

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Swiss prosecutors set to drop Russian money-laundering inquiry

Swiss federal prosecutors are set to drop a nine-year investigation into a graft scandal linked to the 2009 death of Russian lawyer Sergei Magnitsky in a Moscow jail and unblock most of the related money frozen in Swiss bank accounts. The O...

Tennis-Djokovic reaches ATP Finals semis, Nadal showdown still on

Londons farewell edition of the ATP Finals could still have its dream climax after world number one Novak Djokovic beat Alexander Zverev 6-3 7-64 to seal a last-four spot on Friday.Defeat by Daniil Medvedev had left the five-time champion n...

One more South African player tests positive for COVID-19, warm-up game called off

South Africa on Friday called off their inter-squad warm-up match ahead of the England series after a second player from their 24-member squad tested positive for the dreaded COVID-19. Ahead of the white-ball series, one unnamed player of t...

Salman Khan-starrer 'Radhe' eyeing Eid 2021 release 

Salman Khan-starrer Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai is likely to open in theatres on Eid next year.&#160; There were media reports stating that the Prabhudheva-directed action-drama might be heading to an OTT platform.&#160; However, a source c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020