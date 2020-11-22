Entertainment News Roundup: Romantic comedy, veteran actress win big at Chinese-language; K-Pop's BTS marks year of the pandemic and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Romantic comedy, veteran actress win big at Chinese-language 'Oscars'

A veteran actress and a romantic comedy stole the limelight at this year's Golden Horse Awards, the Chinese-speaking world's version of the Oscars, in Taiwan on Saturday, with China largely absent for a second year following a dispute over politics. "My Missing Valentine", a Taiwanese movie about a post office worker who wakes up to discover Valentine's Day has passed without her knowing, won five awards, including best film and best director.

K-Pop's BTS marks year of the pandemic with 'BE' album, and single 'Life Goes On'

South Korean megaband BTS released their latest album "BE" on Friday and will perform the new single "Life Goes On" remotely for the 2020 American Music Awards on Sunday, the group's music label said. The seven-member boy band is at the forefront of South Korean pop music and has helped build a global fan base for K-pop since their debut in 2013.

Back with new Afrobeat album, veteran musician Bockarie asks for better Sierra Leone

Sierra Leonean musician and activist Emmerson Bockarie is no stranger to controversy, having received death threats from all ends of the country's political spectrum over two decades and three successive governments. Bockarie is back in his home country after a four-year stay in Nigeria with a new release amid heightened political friction over accusations of corruption, tribalism and partisanship between Sierra Leone's two main political parties.