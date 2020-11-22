Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Jai Ho' actor Sana Khan gets married

The former "Bigg Boss" contestant posted a picture of herself along with her groom, Anas Sayed. "Loved each other for the sake of Allah. Married each other for the sake of Allah. #sanakhan #anassayed #nikah #married #20thNov," Khan posted on Instagram.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-11-2020 13:28 IST | Created: 22-11-2020 13:10 IST
'Jai Ho' actor Sana Khan gets married
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

A month after announcing her departure from the entertainment industry, TV and film actor Sana Khan on Sunday revealed she has tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. The former "Bigg Boss" contestant posted a picture of herself along with her groom, Anas Sayed. The couple got married on November 20. "Loved each other for the sake of Allah. Married each other for the sake of Allah. May Allah keep us united in this duniya and reunite us in jannah... "Which of the favours of your lord will you deny. #sanakhan #anassayed #nikah #married #20thNov," Khan posted on Instagram. In October, the 33-year-old announced her decision to leave the industry and spend her life in the service of humanity and following the orders of her "creator".

After making her debut in Bollywood with "Yehi Hai High Society" in 2005, Khan went on to star in movies like "Halla Bol", "Jai Ho", "Wajah Tum Ho" and "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha". She also participated in reality shows such as "Bigg Boss" (season six) and "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6" .

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You’s Son Ye-jin speaks on Hollywood debut, Hyun Bin becomes new Omega ambassador

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 3 title revealed, episode 2 synopsis, recap

Song Hye-Kyo’s lead character in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ is a designer at fashion label

Abnormalities in immune system's T cells linked to severe COVID-19: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia's health system under strain as the virus surges back

When Yekaterina Kobzeva, a nurse at a preschool in Russias Ural Mountains, began having trouble breathing, she called an ambulance. It was four days before she managed to find a free hospital bed. The ambulance first took her to get a scan ...

(Eds: corrects date) Mumbai court remands comedian Bharti Singh and husband Harsh Limbachiya to judicial custody till Dec 4.

Eds corrects date Mumbai court remands comedian Bharti Singh and husband Harsh Limbachiya to judicial custody till Dec 4....

Compensation not paid to acid attack victims in 799 out of 1,273 cases: NCW

Acid attack victims have not been paid compensation in 799 out of 1,273 cases across the country, the NCW said and demanded immediate attention of the states on the matter. The issue was discussed in an e-meeting by the NCW with the nodal o...

G20 Summit: S'pore PM calls on world leaders to ensure equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has called on the world leaders to work together to ensure affordable and equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and boost global disease surveillance networks to prepare nations for any such fu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020