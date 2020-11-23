One Piece Chapter 997 may show Yamato’s dragon-type devil fruit, Sasaki vs Franky intense fight

The manga enthusiasts are happy as One Piece Chapter 997 will be out this week. They are excited as the Japanese manga artist and One Piece creator, Eiichiro Oda has not gone for a hiatus after the release of Chapter 996.

One Piece Chapter 997 spoilers will be out soon and the raw scans can be out anytime. Fans are excited for one more reason. They have understood that One Piece Chapter 1000 will be out this year.

The manga aficionados can predict One Piece Chapter 997's storyline before the release of spoilers. Sanji, Luffy and Jinbei are heading towards the Onigashima rooftop but it will not go as planned. Black Maria will finally make an appearance, thus Sanji is in a big trouble, BlockToro reported.

The manga lovers can also see the dragon-type devil fruit of Yamato in One Piece Chapter 997. This was hinted in Chapter 996. It is also likely to see Franky and Sasaki fighting in the imminent chapter as he vowed to hold him off for Yamato, BlockToro added.

While Sanji and Jinbei are paving the way for Luffy to reach the top of Onigashima dome in One Piece Chapter 997, fans will be happy seeing an interesting battle between Sasaki and Franky. The interesting part of this imminent fight is both Franky and Sasaki are armored and capable of using heavy weapons.

On the other hand, fans can see the devil fruit powers of Black Maria in One Piece Chapter 997. Sanji was already astonished seeing Black Maria in a kimono.

We are awaiting One Piece Chapter 997 spoilers and raw scans. We will update you immediately once these are out.

One Piece Chapter 997 is expected to be out this Sunday, November 29. You can read it on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.

