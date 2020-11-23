Left Menu
Development News Edition

One Piece Chapter 997 may show Yamato’s dragon-type devil fruit, Sasaki vs Franky intense fight

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 23-11-2020 14:59 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 14:59 IST
One Piece Chapter 997 may show Yamato’s dragon-type devil fruit, Sasaki vs Franky intense fight
One Piece Chapter 997 spoilers will be out soon and the raw scans can be out anytime. Image Credit: One Piece / Facebook

The manga enthusiasts are happy as One Piece Chapter 997 will be out this week. They are excited as the Japanese manga artist and One Piece creator, Eiichiro Oda has not gone for a hiatus after the release of Chapter 996.

One Piece Chapter 997 spoilers will be out soon and the raw scans can be out anytime. Fans are excited for one more reason. They have understood that One Piece Chapter 1000 will be out this year.

The manga aficionados can predict One Piece Chapter 997's storyline before the release of spoilers. Sanji, Luffy and Jinbei are heading towards the Onigashima rooftop but it will not go as planned. Black Maria will finally make an appearance, thus Sanji is in a big trouble, BlockToro reported.

The manga lovers can also see the dragon-type devil fruit of Yamato in One Piece Chapter 997. This was hinted in Chapter 996. It is also likely to see Franky and Sasaki fighting in the imminent chapter as he vowed to hold him off for Yamato, BlockToro added.

While Sanji and Jinbei are paving the way for Luffy to reach the top of Onigashima dome in One Piece Chapter 997, fans will be happy seeing an interesting battle between Sasaki and Franky. The interesting part of this imminent fight is both Franky and Sasaki are armored and capable of using heavy weapons.

On the other hand, fans can see the devil fruit powers of Black Maria in One Piece Chapter 997. Sanji was already astonished seeing Black Maria in a kimono.

We are awaiting One Piece Chapter 997 spoilers and raw scans. We will update you immediately once these are out.

One Piece Chapter 997 is expected to be out this Sunday, November 29. You can read it on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.

Also Read: Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke's varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports more than 300 new COVID cases; England will end COVID lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Doctor dies from coronavirus in Haryana's Faridabad

One more doctor has died from coronavirus in Haryanas Faridabad, a spokesperson of the Indian Medical Associations local unit said. So far, four doctors have succumbed to the infection in the city. The spokesperson said deceased Dr Santosh ...

Congress cannot be renewed, even Gandhiji called for party's dissolution: Narottam Mishra

A day after Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said that polls are not won by five-star culture and party office-bearers should be elected, Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra on Monday said that Congress cannot be renewed. We have s...

One held with 120 kg cannabis in UP's Greater Noida

The police in Uttar Pradeshs Greater Noida have seized 120 kg of cannabis worth Rs 20 lakh and arrested a man who was allegedly transporting the contraband in a truck on Monday, officials said. The accused has been identified as Sanjay, a ...

Smelling blood, Huawei’s Chinese mobile rivals look to capitalise on its US woes

Chinese handset rivals of Huawei Technologies including Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo are making aggressive moves to seize market share from their giant rival, after stepped-up U.S. sanctions hobbled Huaweis supply chains, industry insiders say. La...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020