Boruto Chapter 53: Masashi Kishimoto takes charge of scriptwriting, what can happen to Boruto?

The manga enthusiasts are filled with excitement with the latest release of Boruto (Boruto: Naruto Next Generations) Chapter 52. Now they are ardently looking forward to Boruto Chapter 53. Read further to get the latest updates related to the imminent chapter.

What can happen to Boruto in Boruto Chapter 53? This question has popped up among the manga lovers after the Twitter user Abdul Zoldyck shared the preview for Boruto Chapter 53 (over Twitter).

Abdul Zoldyck has hinted that Boruto would open his eyes towards the end of Boruto Chapter 53. He lost his consciousness due to extreme pain.

"If "Karma" is engraved/marked on your body again it will be the end...!!As the moment of the last move approaches, something happens to Boruto!?" Zoldyck tweeted.

Fans believe that Naruto can die in Boruto Chapter 53 and end up taking Isshiki with him and saving everyone. However, another group of fans believe that Boruto won't let his dad die easily. He can unlock new powers such as Jougan or let Momoshiki taking control of him with an objective to beat Isshiki.

According to a rumor, Boruto Chapter 53 may portray the demise of either Sasuke or Naruto. However, nothing has been revealed related to Boruto (Boruto: Naruto Next Generations) Chapter 53 as now this is the time for Chapter 52's release.

Based on a previous tweet by Abdul Zoldyck, Masashi Kishimoto will take charge of scriptwriting the Boruto Manga starting from Boruto Chapter 53. Ukyo Kodachi has announced his departure from the position of scriptwriter for the Manga.

You can read it on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. But you are suggested to wait for the official release of the English version of Boruto Chapter 53.

Boruto Chapter 53 can be released by December 17 or 18. Raw scans will be leaked two to three days before its original release. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the imminent chapter.

