My Hero Academia releases surprising teaser for new movie, declaration of Three Musketeers

My Hero Academia has got a surprising teaser for one more big project. During the time when fans are ardently waiting for My Hero Academia Season 5, the new announcement reveals a new project is currently under development.

The three official accounts of My Hero Academia representing anime, manga and movie suddenly started tweeting in strange letters. While we combined the letters, we got it as "He will meet 'The three musketeers'."

Apart from this, if you click the links shared by three accounts of My Hero Academia, you will see new visuals featuring Katsuki Bakugo, Izuku Midoriya, and Shoto Todoroki. These three are the most popular hero characters in the series.

While the plot for new My Hero Academia movie has not been provided, fans are highly excited with the declaration of 'the three musketeers'. Here is a clear indication that the creators are highly being influenced by the famous French writer, Alexandre Dumas who is widely popular for classic works such as The Three Musketeers.

This is just an announcement for another My Hero Academia movie, but majority of the details are yet to be known. There have been two previous My Hero Academia movies.

The first movie titled My Hero Academia: Two Heroes was a 2018 Japanese anime superhero film based on the manga My Hero Academia by Kōhei Horikoshi. The events of the film take place after the Final Exams arc and before the Forest Training Camp arc in the My Hero Academia manga.

The second movie (released in 2019) titled My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising's events take place after the Meta Liberation Army arc in the My Hero Academia manga, during the two week time skip.

My Hero Academia Movie 3 has been announced with a Key Visual https://t.co/g1rctvd1M9 pic.twitter.com/Tjc5zW7Dub — Shonen Jump News - Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) November 23, 2020

On the other hand, fans are happy as they know that they are quite close to the release My Hero Academia Season 5. It is said to be out in spring 2021.

