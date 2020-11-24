Kareena Kapoor bonds over 'pottery' with son Taimur in Dharamshala

The mom-to-be actor Kareena Kapoor Khan who is currently enjoying a vacation in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala with her family, spent time learning pottery with her little son Taimur Ali Khan on Tuesday. The 'Jab We Met,' actor got a hands-on experience of pottery at Dharamshala's Dharamkot Studios and shared the pictures and a video from the session on Instagram.

She posted two pictures and one video that showed her and her son working with the clay to create a small pot. "Pot, pot, pottery with the lil man Dharamkot studio such brilliant stuff," the 40-year-old actor wrote in the caption expressing her excitement with the place.

Khan had headed to the hilly city earlier this month with her actor husband Saif Ali Khan, son Taimur, best friend Malaika Arora and her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. The 'Omkara,' actor is currently expecting her second child with her husband. (ANI)