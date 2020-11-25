Left Menu
Development News Edition

DC sets 'Super Sons' digital series

In a move to continue its digital offerings, DC has announced 'Challenge of the Super Sons', a new digital series teaming Jon Kent and Damian Wayne for a new weekly mini-series launching December.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-11-2020 10:02 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 09:57 IST
DC sets 'Super Sons' digital series
A still from 'Challenge of the Super Sons' (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

In a move to continue its digital offerings, DC has announced 'Challenge of the Super Sons', a new digital series teaming Jon Kent and Damian Wayne for a new weekly mini-series launching December. According to The Hollywood Reporter, although Superboy is currently in the 31st century as part of the 'Legion of Super-Heroes' series, and Damian's status as Robin seems very much in doubt as a result of recent events in the 'Teen Titans' and 'Detective Comic's titles, 'Challenge' manages to sidestep both problems by being set in the past - specifically the immediate aftermath of the previous outing for the Super Sons, 2018's 'Adventures of the Super Sons'.

Like that previous series, 'Challenge' will be written by Peter J. Tomasi, with Max Raynor on art, assisted by Jorge Corona and Evan Stanley. Tomasi said in a statement, "Stories about Jon and Damian at this time in their lives allows me to tap back into those early years of my own life of being a crazy kid, while also allowing me to mine the fertile ground of my own son's current adventures, which in turn helps keep me tapped into the general zeitgeist of today's youth and what they're going through and thinking about."

"Jon and Damian are so different -- the angel and the devil on your shoulder so to speak -- with each one having such a distinctive backstory and perspective that the drama between them is organic and damn easy to bring to life on the page. Best of all, it's a helluva lotta fun!" In the new 14-part series, Damian and Jon have to deal with the fact that the Justice League are marked for death, literally; their names appear on the Doom Scroll, a mystical artifact that threatens certain death for anyone whose name is written upon it. To make matters more complicated, even if the Super-kids can save their parents, no-one can know they were responsible.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, 'Challenge' follows similar digital-only launches from DC including 'Injustice Year Zero', 'DCeased': 'Hope at World's End' and anthologies such as 'Represent!'. In April this year, DC expanded its digital program with the addition of a number of character-centric anthologies, ensuring constant streams of new content even as the print publication went on a temporary hiatus as a result of the COVID virus.

'Challenge of the Super Sons' is set to launch on December 14.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

New Zealand ranks fourth for innovation potential in biotechnology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana CM expresses shock at Ahmed Patel's demise

Telangana Chief MinisterK Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday expressed shock at the passing away of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel. The CM recalled his association with Patel and conveyed his condolences to members of the bereaved family, ...

Ahmed Patel kept Congress together in difficult times, says Kapil Sibal

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Wednesday condoled the demise of veteran party leader Ahmed Patel while saying that he kept the Congress party together during difficult times. He was a kind, generous and thoughtful man. He kept the Co...

Shilpa Shetty shares 'food for thought' as she picks out lemons from kitchen garden

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Wednesday treated fans to a glimpse of well-maintained kitchen garden as she picks out lemons, and provides fans food for thought. The Baazigar star posted a short clip on Instagram in which she is seen flaunti...

England soccer star Grealish admits to 2 driving offenses

England soccer player Jack Grealish pleaded guilty to two driving offenses, the first coming in March during lockdown in Britain when a witness said he found the Aston Villa captain slurring his words after crashing his car. Entering pleas ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020