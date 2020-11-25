Left Menu
Shabana Azmi, Urmila Matondkar, Madhur Bhandarkar condole demise of Ahmed Patel

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel passed away at the age of 71 on Wednesday in a hospital in Gurugram. Several Bollywood actors including Shabana Azmi, Urmila Matondkar and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar took to social media to condole the demise of the veteran leader and paid their respects.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2020 11:40 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 11:40 IST
Shabana Azmi, Urmila Matondkar, Madhur Bhandarkar condole demise of Ahmed Patel
Congress's veteran leader Ahmed Patel (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The 70-year-old star Azmi expressed grief on the demise of Patel in a tweet. She wrote, "Deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of #Ahmed Patel Saheb. Soft-spoken, discreet he was highly respected. Our condolences to his family."

Extending her condolences to the family of the late Congress leader, Matondkar expressed sadness over the demise of Patel on Twitter. She noted, "Saddened by the demise of Shri @ahmedpatel Ji. Though my interaction with him was brief..he was so very kind n encouraging. My prayers for his departed soul. Deepest condolences to @mfaisalpateln his family #RipAhmedPatel."

In a tweet to the late leader's son Faisal Patel, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar extended his condolences. He wrote, "My deepest condolences to you and your family. May his soul rest in peace." Patel, who was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, breathed his last after multi-organ failure in the wee hours of Wednesday, his son Faisal confirmed.

Patel, also the Treasurer of the Indian National Congress, had tested positive for the COVID-19 on October 1 and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on November 15. Born on August 21, 1949, Patel pursued BSc at Shree Jayendra Puri Arts and Science College, Bharuch, South Gujarat University. (ANI)

