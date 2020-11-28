Wentworth Season 9: Final season’s production won’t suffer much due to pandemic

Wentworth Season 8 came back on the small screens on July 28, 2020 and dropped its finale on September 29. Season 9 was commissioned alongside the eight and is set to be the final season. Wentworth Season 8 started streaming on Netflix on September 30.

Fans are disappointed, as Wentworth Season 9 will mark end to the Australian television drama. Foxtel's executive director of TV, Brian Walsh said in a conversation with TV Tonight in 2019 that the ninth season of Wentworth would end the series.

"Foxtel is proud and delighted to confirm a further 20 episodes of the renewal of this much loved drama is testament to Foxtel's unwavering commitment to Australian story-telling," Brian Walsh said.

Wentworth Season 9 is likely to air next year and the final twenty episode could be split up over two years. The upcoming ninth season will have 10 episodes and is said to be the final season of the series, Fandom noted.

The production for Wentworth Season 9 will not suffer much due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. Season 8 was shot back-to-back with Season 9 earlier.

Wentworth has received critical acclaim throughout its run. Following a screening of the pilot episode for the media in February 2013, Ben Pobjie from The Age called Wentworth 'a triumph'. He praised the writing and the cast, saying "So rarely in Australian TV do we see well-written characters collide with dead-on casting and tense, atmospheric direction as they have here."

Wentworth features an extensive collective cast that includes Leah Purcell, Pamela Rabe, Kate Atkinson, Katrina Milosevic, Robbie Magasiva, Kate Jenkinson, Bernard Curry, Rarriwuy Hick, Susie Porter, Kate Box, Jane Hall, Reb Keane, and Vivienne Awosoga, just to name a few.

The plot or synopsis for Wentworth Season 9 is yet to be revealed. However, the final season will be out at any time in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Australian television series.

Also Read: Poldark Season 6: Executive producer Karen Thrussell's vital message on show's future