Poldark Season 6: Executive producer Karen Thrussell’s vital message on show’s future

Many fans continue to believe that Poldark will be back for Season 6. It is heart-breaking for Poldark enthusiasts to know that the series had a plan for only five seasons.

Poldark showrunner and writer Debbie Horsfield earlier speculated that she was open to the idea of making Poldark Season 6 at some point. According to her conversation with The Guardian, "Never say never. We've had an amazing run but there are five books left and who knows what could happen in a few years' time?"

On the other hand, Karen Thrussell, the executive producer teased something vital two years ago. "This (Poldark Season 5) will be the last series in the Poldark chronicle… for now. Who knows what the future may bring," Karen Thrussell hinted.

There is no scope for Poldark Season 6. But fans are expecting it the fifth season was not an adaptation of Winston Graham's Poldark novels unlike the previous outings. The previous season didn't complete the adaptation of the Poldark novels.

The fifth season, which was called as the final season, actually broke new ground by focusing on the 11 years between the seventh book (The Angry Tide) and the eighth instalment (The Stranger from the Sea). How the show was wrapped up can be imagined by the book lovers.

"Winston Graham had left plenty of hints in book eight about events which had happened in those intervening years, but he gives little away about how Ross achieved that transformation," Debbie Horsfield opined.

Poldark Season 6 doesn't seem to be out ever in future. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

