2020 a difficult year, aim to make people laugh with 'Coolie No 1': Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan on Saturday said that he is thrilled about the release of his movie "Coolie No 1" , a film that aims to make people laugh amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The new take on 1995 hit film, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, will be out on Amazon Prime Video on December 25. David Dhawan, who had directed the original movie, has also helmed the new film, which also features Sara Ali Khan and Paresh Rawal. The 33-year-old actor, who plays the titular railway porter in the movie, said 2020 has been a tough year for everyone and he hopes with his film he is able to make people smile.

"2020 has been a difficult year and I don’t want to talk more about it, we all have experienced it. With ‘Coolie No 1’ our only intention is to make you laugh through our film. "Hopefully, on December 25 you all will laugh with your family in a safe environment and then we move in 2021 on a happy note," Varun said at the film's trailer launch event.

Echoing similar sentiments, Sara said as an entertainer she wants to spread joy, happiness, cheer people and spread positivity with the film. Varun termed the new movie as a "re-adaptation" as he said the makers have shaken up the original film and presented it in a new way. "Rumi Jaffery and Kader Khan sahab had written the dialogues and it had the most amazing screenplay so that is intact. The film goes on break neck speed (for the new version),” he said.

"Coolie No 1" is the 45th film from David Dhawan, known for blockbusters such as "Saajan Chale Sasural" , "Judwaa" , "Aankhen" , "Biwi No.1" , "Mujhse Shaadi Karogi" and "Partner". The filmmaker said he has had fabulous journey so far and will continue to make big-scale entertainers for audiences.

"25 years ago, I made this amazing film with some amazing actors Govinda, Karisma Kapoor and the late Kader bhai (Khan). I have had a fabulous journey of 45 films. "I have always made entertainers for the big screen always but this time 'Coolie No 1' will come to your home on December 25, you can see anywhere and anytime,” David Dhawan said.

For his son Varun, "Coolie No 1" is very special as it is directed by his father. The two had earlier worked on 2014 romantic-comedy “Main Tera Hero”. "This is his 45th film. So, in 'Coolie No 1' you can expect 45 times the fun, comedy, action, romance, masala, it is a crazy film,” Varun added.

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal, who has previously collaborated with David Dhawan on films like “Swarg”, “Hero No 1”, “Mr and Mrs Khiladi”, “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan”, among others, described the director’s style of comedy as a combination of legendary filmmakers - Hrishkesh Mukherjee and Manmohan Desai. "I like working with David because he has a lot of clarity, the proportion of comedy is very good as it is not over the top. David Dhawan’s films are a combination of Hrishkesh Mukherjee and Manmohan Desai," Rawal said. In October, Amazon Prime Video had announced nine features, including "Coolie No 1" , which will be making their debut on the streamer.

The movie, which also features Jaaved Jaaferi, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav and Shikha Talsania, was previously set to release theatrically in May this year but got delayed due to the pandemic..