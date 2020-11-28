Left Menu
Development News Edition

2020 a difficult year, aim to make people laugh with 'Coolie No 1': Varun Dhawan

So, in 'Coolie No 1' you can expect 45 times the fun, comedy, action, romance, masala, it is a crazy film,” Varun added. Veteran actor Paresh Rawal, who has previously collaborated with David Dhawan on films like “Swarg”, “Hero No 1”, “Mr and Mrs Khiladi”, “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan”, among others, described the director’s style of comedy as a combination of legendary filmmakers - Hrishkesh Mukherjee and Manmohan Desai.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-11-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 16:31 IST
2020 a difficult year, aim to make people laugh with 'Coolie No 1': Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan on Saturday said that he is thrilled about the release of his movie "Coolie No 1" , a film that aims to make people laugh amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The new take on 1995 hit film, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, will be out on Amazon Prime Video on December 25. David Dhawan, who had directed the original movie, has also helmed the new film, which also features Sara Ali Khan and Paresh Rawal. The 33-year-old actor, who plays the titular railway porter in the movie, said 2020 has been a tough year for everyone and he hopes with his film he is able to make people smile.

"2020 has been a difficult year and I don’t want to talk more about it, we all have experienced it. With ‘Coolie No 1’ our only intention is to make you laugh through our film. "Hopefully, on December 25 you all will laugh with your family in a safe environment and then we move in 2021 on a happy note," Varun said at the film's trailer launch event.

Echoing similar sentiments, Sara said as an entertainer she wants to spread joy, happiness, cheer people and spread positivity with the film. Varun termed the new movie as a "re-adaptation" as he said the makers have shaken up the original film and presented it in a new way. "Rumi Jaffery and Kader Khan sahab had written the dialogues and it had the most amazing screenplay so that is intact. The film goes on break neck speed (for the new version),” he said.

"Coolie No 1" is the 45th film from David Dhawan, known for blockbusters such as "Saajan Chale Sasural" , "Judwaa" , "Aankhen" , "Biwi No.1" , "Mujhse Shaadi Karogi" and "Partner". The filmmaker said he has had fabulous journey so far and will continue to make big-scale entertainers for audiences.

"25 years ago, I made this amazing film with some amazing actors Govinda, Karisma Kapoor and the late Kader bhai (Khan). I have had a fabulous journey of 45 films. "I have always made entertainers for the big screen always but this time 'Coolie No 1' will come to your home on December 25, you can see anywhere and anytime,” David Dhawan said.

For his son Varun, "Coolie No 1" is very special as it is directed by his father. The two had earlier worked on 2014 romantic-comedy “Main Tera Hero”. "This is his 45th film. So, in 'Coolie No 1' you can expect 45 times the fun, comedy, action, romance, masala, it is a crazy film,” Varun added.

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal, who has previously collaborated with David Dhawan on films like “Swarg”, “Hero No 1”, “Mr and Mrs Khiladi”, “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan”, among others, described the director’s style of comedy as a combination of legendary filmmakers - Hrishkesh Mukherjee and Manmohan Desai. "I like working with David because he has a lot of clarity, the proportion of comedy is very good as it is not over the top. David Dhawan’s films are a combination of Hrishkesh Mukherjee and Manmohan Desai," Rawal said. In October, Amazon Prime Video had announced nine features, including "Coolie No 1" , which will be making their debut on the streamer.

The movie, which also features Jaaved Jaaferi, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav and Shikha Talsania, was previously set to release theatrically in May this year but got delayed due to the pandemic..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19; SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service and more

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Will Mindhunter Season 3 ever release? David Fincher reveals disappointing facts

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: SC seeks implementation of guidelines by Centre, states on Anganwadis

The Supreme Court has directed the Central government to file a detailed affidavit on the steps taken to implement the guidelines issued on the operation of Anganwadi services in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. A bench headed by Justi...

Rugby-All Blacks go back to basics to beat Pumas and snap losing streak

New Zealand thrashed Argentina 38-0 in a Tri-Nations test in Newcastle on Saturday to gain a measure of revenge for their stunning loss to the Pumas two weeks ago and snap a two-match losing streak.The All Blacks scored five tries to earn a...

Doval participates in trilateral maritime meeting in Lanka

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Saturday took part in the high-level trilateral maritime dialogue among India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives which was held here after a gap of six years. Sri Lanka is hosting the fourth trilateral meeti...

Odisha, Jamshedpur eye first win of ISL season 7

Their campaigns off to disappointing starts, both Odisha FC and Jamshedpur FC would be keen to register their first victory of the season when they take on each other in their second Indian Super League match here on Sunday. While Odisha FC...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020