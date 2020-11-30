Left Menu
Black Clover Chapter 274: Gimodelo helps Asta in training, Spade Kingdom to rescue Yami, William

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 30-11-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 15:28 IST
In Black Clover Chapter 274, Asta and Nacht will be seen coming out of the training zone. Image Credit: Facebook / Black Clover

The manga enthusiasts are highly excited as Black Clover Chapter 274 is coming out this week. Fans are happy, as Black Clover will not go for any break this week. We are waiting for the spoilers that are expected to be out around Thursday.

The emotional backstory of Nacht was beautifully covered in Black Clover Chapter 273 and the upcoming 274 is likely to explore more of it. Nacht and the other members of the Black Bulls will try to hold the dark triad forces and hold them off until Asta, Noelle and the other magical knights arrives.

In Black Clover Chapter 274, Asta and Nacht will be seen coming out of the training zone. The Magic Knights are getting ready to invade the Spade Kingdom and rescue Yami and William Vangeance.

In Black Clover Chapter 274, fans can see Gimodelo will assist Asta in completing his training. The other Black Bulls member will raid the Spade Kingdom to rescue Yami and William. The Spade Kingdom Invasion team is formed and they have a new uniform too for the upcoming raid attack, BlackToro noted.

In the previous chapter, fans witnessed Dante arriving at the lab to check on Dante's condition. He meets a man named Morris who is overseeing Dante's recovery. Morris goes on to tell Zenon that he was in charge of all the sorcery academics in the Diamond Kingdom and he will fix Dante. He assures Zenon that Dante will be even stronger than before, as reported by International Business Times.

Black Clover Chapter 274 is set to be out on Sunday, December 6. We will get the raw scans two to three days before its original release. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.

