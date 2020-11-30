'Happy birthday to my incredible wife', Hugh Jackman pens heartwarming wish on wife's birthday

Hollywood star Hugh Jackman treated fans to an adorable picture from wife Deborra-Lee Furness' birthday celebration and penned a heart-warming note to commemorate the occasion. The 52-year-old Australian actor, singer took to Instagram on Sunday (local time) and shared a glimpse from the birthday celebration. In the picture, the 'Logan' star is seen smilingly staring at the piece of cake while his beloved wife blows the birthday candles. The duo is seen dressed in matching all-black ensembles. To mark the occasion, 'The Wolverine' star penned a beautiful note for his wife. "Happy birthday to my incredible wife. Your courage, wit, open heartedness, loyalty, creativity, joie de vivre, cheekiness and spontaneity inspire me every day," wrote Jackman. "I love you so much more than any caption can convey," he added.Celebrity followers including Ryan Reynolds and more than 6 lakh fans liked the post on the photo-sharing platform, with many leaving birthday wishes. One wrote, "Happy Birthday Deb! Hope you have an amazing day together with your gorgeous family !! Treat her like the Queen she is, Hugh!! " "You guys are so beautiful! Happy Birthday to this amazing woman!" added another.

Quite an active social media user, Jackman has been updating fans on his projects and activities by posting pictures and videos, Earlier, the 'Les Miserables' star shared a note and extending wishes to his fans on Thanksgiving day. (ANI)