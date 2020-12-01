Left Menu
Development News Edition

Entertainment News Roundup: BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction; Darth Vader actor David Prowse dies aged 85 and more

Universal Studios Japan to open Super Nintendo World area on February 4 Universal Studios Japan will open its new Nintendo themed area on Feb. 4, the Osaka-based theme park said on Monday, after pushing back the opening from the summer due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2020 02:45 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 02:42 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction; Darth Vader actor David Prowse dies aged 85 and more
Representative image

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Universal Studios Japan to open Super Nintendo World area on February 4

Universal Studios Japan will open its new Nintendo themed area on Feb. 4, the Osaka-based theme park said on Monday, after pushing back the opening from the summer due to the coronavirus outbreak. The "Super Nintendo World" area will feature Mario Kart races and other attractions based on Nintendo games, according to Universal Studios Japan.

Darth Vader actor David Prowse dies aged 85

David Prowse, the English actor who played Darth Vader in the original Star Wars films, has died aged 85, his management company said on Sunday. "It's with great regret and heart-wrenching sadness for us and million of fans around the world, to announce that Dave Prowse MBE has passed away at the age of 85," Bowington Management said in a statement on Twitter.

Kaavan, Pakistan's lonesome elephant, starts new life in Cambodia

Pakistan's lonely elephant Kaavan arrived in Cambodia by cargo plane on Monday to start a new life with 600 fellow pachyderms at a local sanctuary, the result of years of campaigning for his relocation by American singer Cher. Cher was on the tarmac at the airport of Cambodia's second-biggest city Siem Reap to greet the elephant and met the vets who accompanied Kaavan on his long journey in a custom-made crate, with more than 200 kg (441 lbs) of food to keep him busy.

Singer Rita Ora apologises for breaking lockdown rules with party

British pop star Rita Ora apologised on Monday after she admitted she had attended a party to celebrate her 30th birthday which broke England's strict COVID-19 lockdown laws. Ora said she had gone to a "small gathering with some friends" which the Sun newspaper said was held at a restaurant in west London on Saturday night with 30 people in attendance.

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

The K-pop band members of BTS are offering up their outfits from the music video of their hit single "Dynamite" to the highest bidder in a Beverly Hills, California, charity auction in January. The pink, blue, yellow and lavender pastel outfits the seven singers wore in the record-setting video are expected to fetch what Julien's Auctions on Monday called a conservative estimate of $20,000 - $40,000.

Box Office: 'The Croods 2' Leads Sluggish Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend

Thanksgiving is traditionally one of the most popular times to go to the movies. Crowd pleasers like "Frozen," "Coco" and "Knives Out" have propelled attendance and generated many, many millions in ticket sales over the holiday weekend in years past, cementing various box office records to boot. This year, studios and movie theater owners are settling for scraps.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

Ontario, Canada Launches Virtual Business Mission to India

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Retail casualties of the coronavirus pandemic

Retail magnate Philip Greens Arcadia, which owns Topshop and many other British fashion brands, filed for administration on Monday, the biggest British corporate insolvency so far of the coronavirus pandemic. Here are some other high-profil...

FACTBOX-The Biden Cabinet: President-elect begins to build a team

Democratic President-elect Joe Biden has begun nominating the members of his Cabinet and White House, working to fulfill his promise to build an administration that reflects the nations diversity.Biden nominated senior members of his econom...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down after rallying to best November ever

The SP 500 index ended lower on Monday as investors took profits after a sharp rally in recent weeks that led to the benchmarks best November ever. Most of the major SP 500 sectors fell, with the energy index leading losses, tracking a drop...

COVID R&D Alliance launches trial of Amgen, UCB, Takeda drugs

Amgen Inc, UCB SA and Takeda Pharmaceuticals Inc on Monday launched a global trial to identify whether any of three different drugs can reduce the severity of COVID-19 in hospitalized patients by moderating the immune systems response to th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020