Code Geass Season 3: Writer Ichirō Ōkouchi's idea, viewpoint revealed, what more we know

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 02-12-2020 10:13 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 10:13 IST
Code Geass Season 3: Writer Ichirō Ōkouchi's idea, viewpoint revealed, what more we know
Ichirō Ōkouchi is uninterested in working on Code Geass Season 3 as the protagonist Lelouch is not alive. Image Credit: YouTube / GameSpot Universe Trailers

Fans are waiting for Code Geass Season 3 since Season 2 dropped its finale in September 2008. Code Geass has been well received in Japan, selling over a million DVD and Blu-ray Disc volumes. Both seasons have won several awards at the Tokyo International Anime Fair, Animage Anime Grand Prix, and Animation Kobe event.

There has been no discussion on the making of Code Geass Season 3. The reality is that the anime lovers have abandoned all hopes and expectation from the writer Ichirō Ōkouchi for another season.

According to some sources, Ichirō Ōkouchi is uninterested in working on Code Geass Season 3 as the protagonist Lelouch is not alive. Thus, instead of working on third season, he gave his strength in making a movie titled Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection.

The director, Gorō Taniguchi revealed one of the causes behind the making of Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection was to explore the avenues that were never tapped by the anime.

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection was premiered in Japan on February 9, 2019 and ran in over 120 theatres. The film debuted at number five with an opening weekend gross of ¥287 million in Japan. It was number six in its second weekend, with a cumulative gross of ¥530 million up until then. As of March 2019, the film has grossed more than ¥1 billion ($9 million) in Japan. Collectively, the Code Geass film franchise has grossed ¥1,899,872,257 ($17,356,785) at the Japanese box office.

For those who have been waiting for Code Geass Season 3 must have been disappointed with Taniguchi's idea and viewpoint, but you should still be glad to know that Lelouch and the rest of the cast will again be returning on the screen. According to the director, the film is not likely to clash with the events that wouldn't take in Code Geass Season 3.

