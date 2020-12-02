Left Menu
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip have different plans for Christmas this year due to pandemic

Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip have changed their Christmas plans for this year.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-12-2020 14:37 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 14:37 IST
Queen Elizabeth II. Image Credit: ANI

Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip have changed their Christmas plans for this year. According to Fox News, the royal couple will be spending their holiday at Windsor Castle where they have been living throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Having considered all the appropriate advice, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have decided that this year they will spend Christmas quietly in Windsor," Fox News quoted a spokesperson of the Buckingham Palace. The queen's traditional Christmas celebration is always with her family at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk where the entire family walks to the church together.

The Christmas plans of Kate Middleton and Prince William are not clear yet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the other hand will be celebrating their first Christmas in American style at their new Montecito home outside Los Angeles, as per Fox News.

Like many other countries, the United Kingdom is facing another wave of lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic leading to the shift in the queen's Christmas celebration plans. (ANI)

