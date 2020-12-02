Left Menu
Selena Gomez rumoured to be dating Miami Heat player Jimmy Butler

Singer-songwriter Selena Gomez is rumoured to be dating American basketball player Jimmy Butler, as per multiple reports.

Singer-songwriter Selena Gomez is rumoured to be dating American basketball player Jimmy Butler, as per multiple reports. According to Page Six, the internet is abuzz with rumours that the 28-year-old songstress was spotted dining with Miami Heat player Jimmy Butler, per the Miami Herald and celebrity gossip Instagram account Deuxmoi.

The account first posted a screenshot of a user claiming to overhear the staff at French bistro Lucien in the East Village scrambling to accommodate Gomez and a crew of basketball players last month. Another user later claimed, per a screenshot obtained by the Daily Mail, that Gomez was actually dining with Butler on what "seemed like a date." Previously, Butler was linked to model Kaitlin Nowak and they share a 1-year-old daughter, Rylee. They seemed to be on good terms as recently as September as the model celebrated the Heat making the NBA finals.

Meanwhile, the 'Ice Cream' songstress said in a September 2020 interview that her dating life was put on pause amid the coronavirus pandemic. "It's just funny that I release things that say I want a boyfriend and stuff ... and I'm like, 'I didn't really mean it, though.' Guys are a lot of work," Gomez told YouTube star Nikkie Tutorials.

As reported by Page Six, the 'Rare' singer previously dated Justin Bieber, Orlando Bloom, and The Weeknd. (ANI)

