Franco-American Diplomatic Rift: Ambassador Barred Amid Political Tensions

In a startling move that underscores rising diplomatic tensions, France has prohibited the United States Ambassador, Charles Kushner, from engaging with French government officials. This decision followed his absence from a critical meeting concerning the death of Quentin Deranque, a far-right activist, in Lyon earlier this month.

The US administration's sharp comments on the incident, especially remarks from the US State Department's Bureau of Counterterrorism, alleging the involvement of 'violent radical leftism,' have been met with disapproval from French authorities, who view them as undue interference in domestic affairs.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot expressed surprise over Kushner's absence from the diplomatic summons and emphasized that such actions should be avoided between nations with a historic alliance. While the issue is not expected to fracture the broader bilateral relationship, it reflects the fragile nature of diplomatic interactions amid sensitive political climates.

(With inputs from agencies.)