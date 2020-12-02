Left Menu
CM urges people to follow Siu-Ka Pha's principle & ideology of hard work & harmonious co-existence

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday urged people to keep the founder of Ahom dynasty Swargadeo Chaolung Siu-Ka-Pha's principle and ideology of hard work and harmonious co-existence alive to build a stronger and more vibrant state.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 02-12-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 22:41 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter; @sarbanandsonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday urged people to keep the founder of Ahom dynasty Swargadeo Chaolung Siu-Ka-Pha's principle and ideology of hard work and harmonious co-existence alive to build a stronger and more vibrant state. Swargadeo Chaolung Siu-Ka-Pha was an embodiment of hard work and indomitable spirit and the way he overcame the challenges during his journey from Yunnan province to Assam to establish the great Ahom kingdom exemplified his courage and vision which should be studied more extensively, he said while addressing the Asom Divas function held at Dibrugarh.

Asom Divas is observed to mark the advent of the first Ahom ruler to the state and has been declared a state holiday since 2002. "It was not an easy task for the great Ahom king to build a harmonious society in a land of myriad cultures, languages, customs and traditions but the great ruler made this possible with his visionary strategies and policy of assimilation", Sonowal said.

He further observed that people of the world should be able to know about Siu-Ka-Pha's life and works and urged the people to join their hands in the state government's endeavours to make this a reality. Prime Minister Narendra Modi through the Act East Policy has set the goal to transform Assam and the North East as an important destination for the South East Asian countries, he said.

Sonowal said that there was a need for further interaction between the people of the North Eastern region and the South East Asian countries and exchange of information about their shared history. Highlighting the state government's initiative to keep alive Siu-Ka-Pha's ideals, the chief minister said that steps are being taken for promoting the art and culture of all large and small communities besides observing the birth and death anniversaries of various legendary figures of these communities.

He also said that steps were taken for setting up a 'Swargadeo Samannay Khetra' at Charaideo in memory of the 42 Ahom kings apart from installation of Siu-Ka-Pha's statue at the premises of the state secretariat. The state government has set up the Siu-Ka-Pha chair at Dibrugarh University while the Central government has declared Sivasagar, known for its rich heritage of Ahom era, as an iconic site.

The chief minister also assured that positive steps are being taken for the introduction of 'ethnic studies' at the educational institutions of the state. Sonowal presented this year's Siu-Ka-Pha award to Assamese writer Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi from Arunachal Pradesh and lauded his role in promoting harmony among the people of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

