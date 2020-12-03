Why chances for The Vampire Diaries’ renewal for Season 9 are very less

The future of The Vampire Diaries is not ensured at all, which means the making of Season 9 is almost impossible. There is no official confirmation on it and this speculation is simply based on series creators' comments.

Many fans continue claiming that The Vampire Diaries Season 9 will be directed by Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec. But the series developer, Julie Plec discredited all rumours related to the making of ninth season. According to Plec, she isn't currently working on any spinoffs but has been positive about anything related to the ninth season moving ahead.

The Vampire Diaries Season 9's cast is not confirmed yet, but the series lovers expect the original cast to return. This includes Ian Somerhalder as Damon Salvator, Nina Dobrev as Elina Gilbert, Paul Wesley as Stefan Salvatore, Kat Graham as Bonnie Bennett, Zach Roerig as Matt Donovan, Matt Davis as Alaric Saltzman, Candice King as Caroline Forbes, Nathalie Kelley as Sybil, St. John Kristen Gutoskie as Seline, Demetrius Bridges as Dorian Williams, Allison Scagliotti as Georgie Dowling, and Michael Malarkey as Enzo.

Some believed that the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic affected the making-plan of Vampire Diaries Season 9. We all know how China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic crippled the entertainment industry with unfathomable financial losses. Almost all the entertainment projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time. However, based on the Vampire Diaries' creators' previous comments, we don't believe the prevailing pandemic created any hindrance on its process of development.

Conversely, The Vampire Diaries' lead actor, Ian Somerhalder declined to reprise his role in Season 9 or in future. He jokingly said he would never prefer to play the role of a vampire again. Not only, Ian Somerhalder, his former love, Nina Dobrev also refused to reprise her role.

Plec also said that they are happy with the ending of The Vampire Diaries and they are not interested to discuss it in the meeting. She further said in a media interaction that she was not working on any spinoffs then.

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 hardly have any chance in future. Stay glued to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

