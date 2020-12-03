Dragon Ball Super Chapter 67 release date on Dec 20, will fans get new manga story?

We are over two weeks away from the release of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 67. Hence, its spoilers are yet to be released. Fans are passionately waiting for Chapter 67 of Dragon Ball Super mainly after they learned that it would commence with a new manga story after the ending of Galactic Patrol Prisoner Arc. Read further to get the latest updates on the imminent chapter.

As already said, Dragon Ball Super Chapter 67 spoilers are yet to be out. However, according to BlockToro, the upcoming chapter will conclude the Galactic Patrol Prisoner Saga which is running in the manga series for the past two years.

We all know Angel Merus had made a big contribution in helping Goku to defeat Moro. The abovementioned source further claimed that this will be discussed in Dragon Ball Super Chapter 67 at the meeting of Grand Priest, Beerus, and Whis.

Alternatively, the metamorphosis of Son Goku into a Giant Titan will be a focus in Dragon Ball Super Chapter 67 as the antagonists will have to do something unique. Goku will train Uub as suggested by Dende during the Universe Survival Saga, BlockToro noted.

On the other hand, fans will be surprised seeing Vegeta pulling powers from other fighters in Dragon Ball Super Chapter 67. After doing so, he can use Ultra Instinct in future. According to some avid lovers of Dragon Ball Super, Goku will fight angels next as he absolutely dominated Moro in the last part of the fight.

The spoilers for Dragon Ball Super Chapter 67 will be out two to three days before the original release date. With the release of spoilers followed by the leaked raw scans, we will be able to update more on what you can see next.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 67 is slated to be out on Sunday, December 20, 2020. You can read it online free through MangaPlus and Shonen Jump on Viz Media's website. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga.

