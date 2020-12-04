Ashutosh Gowariker to produce film on Lijjat Papad story starring Kiara Advani

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker has roped in actor Kiara Advani for his next film which will be based on the popular FMCG chain for Lijjat Papads. Presented under the banner of Ashutosh Gowariker Productions, the film 'KARRAM KURRAM' is produced by Sunita Gowariker and directed by Glenn Baretto and Ankush Mohla who have assisted Ashutosh in the past.

Bringing to screen the tale of women empowerment, 'KARRAM KURRAM,' narrates the story of a woman who started a women co-operative organisation to bring together six other housewives to earn for their households. The mahila griha udyog organisation presently has sustained the households of thousands of women for over six decades.

The film, headlined by Kiara Advani, marks the inception and rise of an FMCG conglomerate, establishing a monopoly in the commercial papad market, under the women's cooperative group. (ANI)