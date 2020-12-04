Left Menu
Heidi Klum reveals daughter Leni's interest in modelling, hosting TV

American-German model and TV show host Heidi Klum on Thursday (local time) revealed that her 16-year-old daughter Leni is ready to follow in her mother's footsteps.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-12-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 17:11 IST
Heidi Klum reveals daughter Leni's interest in modelling, hosting TV
Heidi Klum (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

According to Fox News, the international modelling icon also shares three younger children with Seal, her ex-husband: 15-year-old Henry, 14-year-old Johan and 11-year-old Lou.

During an interview, the 47-year-old model spoke with People magazine and revealed that Leni -- born Helene -- enjoys spending time with her mother on the set of 'Germany's Next Top Model.' The TV show host said, "She kind of comes [on set] and looks and learns not just what I do but also what all the different people are doing on a TV set. I think it's very interesting to her."

"When you're that age you're still trying to figure out who you are, what you want to be and kind of see for the first time what are all these different jobs to make a TV show happen. She does want to do what I do," she added. Klum seems to be open to the idea as well.

She joked, "Who knows, maybe in five years when I'm not hosting the show anymore maybe it's going to be like 'Germany's Next Top Model' by Leni Klum instead of Heidi Klum. Who knows. She's kind of playing with this idea." Klum said that she used to keep her daughter out of the spotlight in order to protect her privacy, but now that Leni's grown up a bit, things have changed.

The 'America's Got Talent' judge said, "She's old enough now. I always thought she was too young. We always also decided to keep the children out of the public eye. But she's driving a car now, she's 16, so I figured if you can do that, you can also model now if this is what you wish to do." She noted that to make it in the modelling business, "you have to be very strong."

As per Fox News, additionally, Klum said that Leni and her other kiddos are good at calling her out for certain posts on social media. The model said, "I'm definitely more open with my body and I'm an outgoing person. I am from Germany and I am, you know, I don't always tend to wear the most clothes. So you know sometimes they will give me a nudge and be like, 'Mom, really?'" (ANI)

